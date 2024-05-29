CEO Giordano Albertazzi will share insights in a keynote panel on AI and HPC trends

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will present its latest innovations at Datacloud Global Congress, the premier leadership gathering for senior executives in the information and communication technologies (ICT) space, on June 4-6 in Cannes, France.

Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi will provide his insights into the future of data center infrastructure and how to enable AI at scale when he joins a keynote panel with leaders from atNorth, Google, Equinix and Huawei to discuss the impact of AI (artificial intelligence) and HPC (high-performance computing) demands on the future of data centers.

Albertazzi says, "Driving business value through AI adoption is a topic dominating conversations and news cycles. Vertiv is happy to share our unique insights on AI infrastructure, based on our partnerships with leading chipmakers and our decades of expertise in the data center industry. Our presence at Datacloud allows us to continue learning from our industry peers and customers while also sharing our knowledge."

Other presentations include Vertiv's Tassos Peppas and Ian Paul, representing colocation and hyperscale for the Middle East, Turkey and Central Africa, joining a case study session with Gulf Data Hub (GDH) on energy efficient infrastructure for eco-friendly data center builds; while Vertiv's Andrea Ferro and Victor Elm, representing IT, edge, colocation and hyperscale segments in EMEA, join a case study session with Conapto on leveraging Vertiv uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and the Dynamic Grid Support feature, using alternative energy sources and reducing grid dependence.

Vertiv is also shortlisted in three categories for the 2024 Datacloud Global Awards: Excellence in Data Centre Europe, and Decarbonisation of Electricity, bothwith Conapto; and Excellence in Data Centre Middle East Africa together with Medallion.

At Vertiv's exhibit stand at the event, attendees can experience the Vertiv XR app and the Vertiv Virtual Showroom, and can join exclusive VR guided tours to get hands-on with the latest power and thermal management offerings that enable customer's AI applications.

Vertiv recently launched their AI Hub, a consolidated resource that acts as a guide to deployment and infrastructure strategy for AI clusters, including infrastructure reference designs for current and future GPU chipsets from 10-140kW per rack. The hub features white papers, industry research, tools, and power and cooling portfolios for retrofit and greenfield applications.

For more information on Vertiv's attendance at Datacloud Global, visit Vertiv.com or follow Vertiv on LinkedIn. To learn more about how Vertiv is making AI adoption possible, visit the Vertiv AI Hub at Vertiv.com.

