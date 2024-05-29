The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz") announced today that Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, and Andre Maciel, EVP and Global Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank's 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 4, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. Central European Time 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Alex Abraham (media)

Alex.Abraham@kraftheinz.com

Anne-Marie Megela (investors)

Anne-Marie.Megela@kraftheinz.com