Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires 737-800 From Airborne Capital

US-based Lessor Continues New Gen Fleet Expansion

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. ("AELF") announced today its acquisition of Boeing 737-8AL serial number 36548, an aircraft serviced by Airborne Capital Limited ("Airborne Capital").

"This aircraft is a welcome addition to our fleet and is right in line with our strategic objectives of expanding our presence in the 737-800 market," said Joe Cirillo, AELF's Head of Global Marketing. "Airborne Capital has been a great counterparty and we appreciate having had the opportunity to transact with their team."

AELF has been on a campaign to acquire 737-800s in recent months. The company recently announced that it secured a $40 million credit facility, aimed at fleet growth with this asset type, as well as the lease of one of the aircraft to Canada's Air North.

"Airborne Capital would like to congratulate AELF on their successful acquisition of this aircraft," said Eugene Lui, one of Airborne Capital's Founding Partners. "We would also like to thank the AELF team for their flexibility and creative solutions, which were key in bringing this transaction to a close."

About the AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced leader in commercial aircraft leasing. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for almost a decade and owns a fleet of A330-200s and 737-800s as well as an engine portfolio. The company is strategically expanding its presence in the 737NG market.

About Airborne Capital Limited

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business headquartered in Ireland and with a presence in Shannon, Dublin, London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Airborne was established in 2017 and manages approximately USD 2bn of aircraft assets through active relationships with a global set of investors.

Contact Information

Helena Padilla Siles

Communications Manager

hpadillasiles@aelf-flightservice.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.