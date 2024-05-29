ROI Training Announces Partnership With Databricks as Authorized Training Partner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / ROI Training ("ROI"), the industry-recognized leader for cloud, data, and AI training, today announced a new partnership with Databricks. As a Databricks Authorized Training Partner, ROI Training will teach a comprehensive portfolio of courses and certification preparation programs to Databricks' customers and partners. Working closely with Databricks to deliver courses, ROI will help organizations unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with Databricks to bring their industry-leading data engineering and AI training to their customers," said David Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "Building on our successful track record of being a critical learning partner to some of the largest technology platforms in the world, we will equip learners with the skills and knowledge they need to effectively use Databricks and drive real business value for their organization."

Databricks' training courses taught by ROI Training will include a wide range of topics such as:

Generative AI Engineering with Databricks

Data Engineering with Databricks

Advanced Data Engineering with Databricks

Introduction to Python for Data Science and Data Engineering

Machine Learning with Databricks

Machine Learning in Production

Data Analysis with Databricks SQL

The courses will be delivered by ROI Training's team of world-class trainers, who are all Databricks Certified Instructors. These industry-recognized experts are located across North America, EMEA, and Asia.

ROI Training has trained over 500,000 professionals globally on cloud and AI technologies, with over 10 years of experience in the cloud computing space.

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 500,000 people globally on cloud and AI technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise.

ROI Training offers comprehensive curricula covering AI, Cloud, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Security, Machine Learning, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com.

