29th May 2024
JPJ: THRV
ISIN: GB00BYS30W00
Thrive Renewables Plc
2023 Annual Results for the period ended 31 December 2023
Strong financial results from clean energy portfolio
Renewable energy investment company, Thrive Renewables plc, is pleased to share its Annual Results for the period ended 31 December 2023.
Financial highlights:
Operational highlights:
Matthew Clayton, Managing Director of Thrive Renewables, said:
"Thrive Renewables has had an excellent year, in which we've continued to deliver strong environmental, social and financial performance. We allocated £12.3 million to new wind, solar, storage and geothermal energy projects over the course of 2023, with 25MW brought into operation and 41.5MW in development or construction.
"As we enter our 30th year of operation, we have pledged to double the amount of new generation we invest in over the next five years. This starts with funding and we were pleased to raise £5.1 million via crowdfunding in 2023. We have also committed a further £11 million of cash generated from operations to fund our strong pipeline of projects for 2024 and beyond. As the need for a cleaner energy system only intensifies, we believe that - together - we can build the projects the UK needs to power our daily lives more cheaply and sustainably."
Thrive Renewables 2023 Annual Report can be accessed here.
* Please remember that past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future returns.
About Thrive Renewables Plc
Thrive Renewables is a renewable energy investment company that has been funding, building and operating renewable energy projects in the UK for 30 years.
The company's operational portfolio currently consists of 24 projects, plus further renewable energy and storage projects in development. With assets under management of £129 million in 2023, its portfolio generated over 136,000 MWh of clean electricity in 2023, delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 58,620 tCO2e.
Vision: We believe in the power of together. A world where everyone can be part of the clean energy generation.
Mission: Putting money to work building new sustainable energy projects and empowering people to take action to address the climate emergency.
