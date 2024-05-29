Elton John AIDS Foundation Launches "Speak Up Sing Out" Campaign to End LGBTQ+ Discrimination and Stigma with a Chance to Meet Elton John and David Furnish in New York City during Pride Month

New campaign celebrates the achievement of reaching $100 million towards The Rocket Fund's ambitious $125 million goal. "Speak Up Sing Out" was designed to drive support and engagement to create lasting change for the LGBTQ+ community as we unite to raise the final $25 million.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elton John AIDS Foundation unveils its latest initiative to coincide with Pride Month in June - "Speak Up Sing Out" - a social media movement and rallying cry against LGBTQ+ discrimination and stigma. In a climate marked by a concerning surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States, with 510 such laws introduced in 2023, and 75 enacted, the campaign emerges as a beacon of solidarity and action (Source: ACLU.)

Harnessing the influential voice of its founder, Elton John, the Foundation aims to unite communities through the power of social media. Encouraging individuals to participate by sharing a heartfelt rendition of the final verse of Elton's timeless anthem, "Your Song," along with naming an individual who has supported them on their journey towards self-acceptance, the campaign seeks to amplify messages of compassion and inclusivity. Notable friends of the Foundation such as Jewel, Robin Arzón, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Vanessa Williams have already lent their support, encouraging their followers to participate. As a special thank you for speaking up, one lucky participant and a guest will have the unforgettable opportunity to meet Elton and David Furnish in New York City during Pride Month.

"Living boldly and fearlessly is what I strive for every day, but I know firsthand the importance of having a support system that empowers you to do so-a privilege I'm immensely grateful for," shared Elton John, Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This Pride Month, I extend a heartfelt invitation to stand with me and the Foundation to honour the champion in your life. Add your unique touch to one of my songs and spread waves of love and support throughout the LGBTQ+ community. As a special thank you, one participant and their guest will have the chance to join me and David in New York City during Pride Month-an opportunity to celebrate love, acceptance, and all that makes us who we are!"

Created by lesbian-owned advertising agency Invisible Man, "Speak Up Sing Out" will support The Rocket Fund, a $125 million, multi-year initiative launched in 2023 to accelerate the Foundation's life-saving work to tackle rising LGBTQ+ stigma and growing rates of HIV in vulnerable communities. With immense gratitude to The Rocket Fund Co-chairs, Donatella Versace, David Geffen, Tani Austin, and David Furnish and the Foundation's dedicated supporters, $100 million of the $125 million target has already been achieved, leaving a crucial $25 million to be raised for our mission to help end the AIDS pandemic.

"It's devastating to see that LGBTQ+ rights are threatened and being reversed in countries around the world" said Donatella Versace, Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund. "We must protect equal and fair treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and fight the harmful stigma that stands in the way of an equitable future. I am so proud to be a Co-Chair of The Rocket Fund, powered by the Elton John AIDS Foundation to end LGBTQ+ discrimination and am thrilled that we have raised $100 million out of our $125 million goal. This Pride Month, lets champion self-expression and equity and celebrate love and acceptance, always."

"Speak Up Sing Out aims to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes who inspire us to embrace our true selves," said David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "It's about recognizing and honouring the courage and support of those who empower us to stand tall and be authentic in a world too often marked by discrimination and stigma. Elton and I can't wait to meet you and your guest during the most vibrant time of the year in New York, Pride Month!"

To join the movement and enter for a chance to meet Elton John and David Furnish, follow these simple steps on Instagram:

Post a reel (vertical video) singing a lyric from "Your Song" and nominate the individual who has inspired you to embrace your true self.

The lyrics are "I hope you don't mind, I hope you don't mind, that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world."

Tag a person in your caption who has always supported you to be your authentic self.

Use the hashtag: SpeakUpSingOutGiveaway.

Follow the Elton John AIDS Foundation on Instagram: @ejaf.

Special thank you to Kevin Xu, for giving $10 for each Speak Up Sing Out post, up to $25,000. The Foundation would also like to thank our airline partner, American Airlines, and hotel partner, Smyth Tribeca, for their in-kind donation in support of the Speak Up Sing Out Giveaway.

"We are bursting with pride to have achieved $100 million of our $125 million Rocket Fund target," said Anne Aslett, Chief Executive Officer of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This remarkable milestone underscores the unwavering dedication of our global community of supporters, united in our mission for health equity and justice. With this momentum, we were able to reach over 280,000 people across 42 countries with support in 2023. With an extra push, we aim to build on that impact, ultimately saving millions of lives worldwide."

For more information about "Speak Up Sing Out" and to read the official rules for the SpeakUpSingOutGiveaway, please visit: www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org/speak-up-sing-out.

About The Rocket Fund

The Rocket Fund is a targeted initiative that has super charged the Foundation's work across the globe, targeting those most at risk of HIV/AIDS: young people, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and people who use drugs. The Rocket Fund focuses on addressing the health inequity, stigma, and discrimination that enable HIV/AIDS to continue to flourish. By supporting groundbreaking programs and partners working directly with communities and governments, the Fund enhances access to health resources like testing and medicine; fight discriminatory and dangerous laws; and empower those most at risk to take control of their health through prevention and information.

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections, and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

