Level 3 Audiovisual Helps Revolutionize Law Enforcement with Real-Time Crime Centers

Leading AV integration firm helps cities overcome fragmented technology and disparate data systems to create facilities that reduce crime and provide better emergency response.

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / With over half a million residents, a city recognized for its modernity and rapid growth has made substantial investments in technology to enhance citizen services. However, public safety officials pinpointed a critical issue: the existence of fragmented technology and disconnected data systems across various departments. To address this challenge, Level 3 Audiovisual was engaged to develop an advanced Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC). This center seamlessly integrates essential systems into one efficient facility, thereby enhancing operations and public safety.









Level 3 Audiovisual is a prominent AV systems integrator with a distinguished track record spanning nearly three decades. Having completed over 2,000 major projects in 22 countries for prestigious clients such as Chase Bank, Amex, Visa, eBay, New York University, and the Mayo Clinic, Level 3 Audiovisual is renowned for its diverse, cutting-edge solutions.

This extensive experience positions Level 3 Audiovisual as an ideal partner for designing and deploying Real-Time Crime Centers, heralded as the new standard for proactive policing and a significant advancement in law enforcement practices.

"With advanced audiovisual solutions, the Real-Time Crime Center in this prominent city has undergone a remarkable transformation," shared Jeff Bethke, Chief Business Officer at Level 3 Audiovisual. "This new system isn't just about technology; it's about enabling seamless collaboration, real-time information analysis, and better decision-making. It is intended to make a tangible difference in the city's ability to respond swiftly to incidents, ultimately creating a safer and more secure environment for the community."

For Level 3 Audiovisual, the project represents the embodiment of the company's mission and capabilities. They prioritize understanding their clients' needs, selecting the right technologies, and deploying tailored solutions to meet those needs effectively.

"For our municipal clients, our goal is simple: to make communities safer and help police work more efficiently," emphasized Bethke. "By tailoring our technology to fit each city's needs, we're giving them the tools to respond better in emergencies and keep both the public and officers safe. This partnership shows how important it is to use innovative audiovisual solutions to bring communities and law enforcement closer together."

An RTCC enhances situational awareness for public safety officials by integrating data from first responders, traffic cameras, schools, social media and other sources, presenting it on computers and displays in a dedicated space designed for this purpose.

Research shows that RTCCs can help reduce the incidence of crime. A 2019 study by the RAND Corp., a public policy think tank, found that these centers can reduce crime on average by 5% to 15%, with certain types of crime experiencing up to a 40% reduction. Districts implementing an RTCC can expect an estimated reduction of 3% to 17% in 10 categories of crime, including shootings, robbery, burglary, and criminal sexual assault.

But to fulfill the potential of RTCCs, government agencies must overcome significant technological challenges.

Many localities grapple with technology fragmentation and reduced overall efficiency. For instance, during emergency calls, dispatchers might lack access to vital data, hindering swift information sharing during critical situations.

Level 3 Audiovisual addresses fragmented technology by establishing a networked AV system with a centralized control system, ensuring seamless routing of any source to any display. The outcome is a unified and streamlined technological infrastructure.

Efficient data management is also essential for RTCCs to integrate data streams from diverse sources and display them in one location. Leveraging a networked AV system with encoders and preset options for video wall layouts, Level 3 Audiovisual provides flexibility and simplicity in data management for various use cases.

Outdated communication systems can undermine the core principle of RTCCs. Level 3 Audiovisual upgrades audiovisual systems and facilitates real-time communication, furnishing a platform for efficient information exchange among team members during emergencies.

Once the systems are in place, the RTCC needs to provide optimal situational awareness. For the city we've been discussing throughout this release, the implementation of an RTCC project has transformed how police and public safety personnel respond to crimes and emergencies. Using tools such as Live911, CAD, AVL, and authorized CCTV cameras, RTCC staff can virtually be on-scene before a call is dispatched to officers, providing critical information for them to plan their response.

Finally, an RTCC needs effective collaboration tools to make that information usable for decision-makers. Level 3 Audiovisual's solutions can allow visual data to be displayed in high quality wherever the team needs to gather and collaborate. Moreover, overflow conference rooms and war rooms with multiple displays can access all RTCC data sources.

As communities across the nation invest in cutting-edge solutions to bolster public safety, collaborations with certified AV integrators like Level 3 Audiovisual showcase the transformative potential of technology in enhancing public safety. By harnessing advanced audiovisual solutions, cities not only empower their law enforcement agencies to respond more effectively to emergencies but also contribute to reducing crime rates and fostering safer communities.

About Level 3 Audiovisual:

Level 3 Audiovisual is a global AV services leader with a mission: to help individuals and organizations reach their greatest potential. Its dedication to this mission is exemplified by being one of only four AV9000 Quality Management Compliant system-certified companies in the world. Its offerings include the comprehensive strategy, design, deployment, and support of audiovisual systems, as well as AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS), allowing customers to subscribe to meeting spaces or classrooms and forget about maintenance, upgrades, and support. For global organizations, it offers its proprietary Enterprise Program Management (EPM) solution, a managed service purpose-built to define and augment a global enterprise's audiovisual and meeting room program, focused specifically on centralized management of the architecture, deployment, and continued success of meeting room systems. As a thought leader in the industry, Level 3 Audiovisual continues pushing the boundaries of AV/IT and offering increasing value for its customers while sharing its knowledge with its peers.

