New Fuel Ensures Supply Diversification for Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Westinghouse Electric Company delivered the first reload of VVER-1000 fuel assemblies to Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in April, marking a key fuel diversification milestone in Bulgaria. The loading of the new fuel into KNPP Unit 5 was celebrated today at an event attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev, Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov and the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten.

Left to right: Aziz Dag, Senior Vice President, Global BWR and VVER Fuel Business, Westinghouse; Valentin Nikolov, CEO, Kozloduy NPP; Dimitar Glavchev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria; Vladimir Malinov, Minister of Energy; H.E. Kenneth Merten, U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse and KNPP signed a 10-year supply contract in December 2022. KNPP Unit 5 is using the RWFA VVER-1000 fuel design, which has a decade of excellent, safe operational performance in several Ukrainian nuclear plants. The first delivery follows a thorough and extensive fuel licensing process, a joint effort between KNPP and Westinghouse, supported by the Bulgarian engineering company ENPRO Consult, which conducted safety analysis and fuel licensing activities.

"We are excited to achieve the diversification of our fuel supply for Unit 5," said Valentin Nikolov, Executive Director of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. "This is a key element of our strategy as we strive to maintain the high performance of our plant and ensure safe, reliable and affordable energy for Bulgaria and the region."

"Kozloduy celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and we are pleased to contribute to our customer's fuel supply diversification with this first reload," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. "We are looking forward to building on this long-term partnership as we also make significant progress with Kozloduy NPP on the opportunity to build two Westinghouse AP1000 units at this site."

KNPP is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria. Units 5 and 6 have a total installed capacity of 2GW and supply approximately one-third of the country's electricity. These units have been upgraded and modernized to extend their operational lives by 30 years each.

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S., we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customers' needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply and accident-tolerant products. Learn more about our advanced fuel capabilities and how they relate to different reactors around the world: Westinghouse Nuclear Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

