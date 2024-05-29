Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - HealthPlus Staffing, a leading healthcare recruitment firm headquartered in Wellington, FL, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its team with the addition of 36 new recruiters in 2024. Under the leadership of Nader Atoui and Leo Ortiz, this strategic growth initiative aims to strengthen the company's recruitment capabilities and broaden its impact in key healthcare sectors, including Dentistry, Nursing, and Clinical Research.

With the healthcare industry facing ongoing workforce challenges, the addition of 36 new recruiters will enable HealthPlus Staffing to enhance its services, improve placement efficiency, and support more healthcare facilities nationwide.

Focus on Dentistry, Nursing, and Clinical Research

As part of this expansion, HealthPlus Staffing will place a particular emphasis on growing its presence in the following areas:

Dentistry: Addressing the increasing demand for dental professionals, HealthPlus Staffing will dedicate specialized recruiters to source and place skilled dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants, ensuring that dental practices have access to the best talent available.

Nursing: With critical shortages in nursing staff across the country, the company's expanded nursing recruitment team will focus on filling positions ranging from registered nurses (RNs) to nurse practitioners (NPs) and specialized nursing roles, supporting hospitals and clinics in providing excellent patient care.

Clinical Research: The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries has created a surge in demand for clinical research professionals. HealthPlus Staffing's new recruiters will specialize in placing qualified candidates in clinical trials, regulatory affairs, and research management roles, facilitating the advancement of medical research.

"We are thrilled to welcome 36 new recruiters to the HealthPlus Staffing family," said Nader Atoui, Co-CEO of HealthPlus Staffing. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to addressing the critical staffing needs in healthcare. With a stronger team, we are better positioned to serve our clients and candidates, and contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare delivery."

HealthPlus Staffing is committed to maintaining its high standards of service. The new recruiters will undergo a comprehensive training program designed to equip them with the necessary industry knowledge, advanced recruitment techniques, and client relationship skills to excel in their roles. "We are passionate about making a difference in the healthcare sector," says Leo Ortiz. "By connecting exceptional talent with organizations that need them, we're contributing to better patient care and a healthier community."

Located in Wellington, FL, HealthPlus Staffing specializes in healthcare recruitment, connecting medical institutions with highly qualified healthcare professionals. The company offers tailored recruitment solutions across various healthcare sectors, ensuring the right fit for both candidates and employers. With a focus on quality and service, HealthPlus Staffing aims to be a trusted partner in healthcare recruitment.



