The Motor Enclave Becomes Official Radical Motorsport Dealer With the Launch of 'Radical Tampa Bay'

The Enclave Speed Shop powered by Morgan Automotive Group to offer on-site Radical service and support

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / The Motor Enclave announced today that it has entered into an agreement to become an Official Radical Motorsport Dealer and is launching "Radical Tampa Bay" to sell the full line of Radical Motorsport purpose-built race cars, including the latest generation of the world's best selling race car, the SR3 XXR.

Radical Tampa Bay - Blue Radical rendering at The Motor Enclave

Rendering of a blue Radical race car for The Motor Enclave and Radical Tampa Bay

"We couldn't be more excited to become an Official Radical Dealer and to partner with the Radical Motorsport team in bringing all things Radical to The Motor Enclave," said Founder & CEO, Brad Oleshansky. "Our 1.72 mile Hermann Tilke designed driving circuit is the perfect place to enjoy the full capabilities of a Radical, especially their signature SR3 XXR."

"After visiting The Motor Enclave while under development, we immediately knew that we must have a Radical dealership onsite. We believe the Enclave has the potential to be one of our top-performing dealers due to the fact that the driving circuit is surrounded by the largest Private Garage Community in the world," said Dan Redpath, Chief Commercial Officer for Radical Motorsport.

The newly opened Enclave Speed Shop powered by Morgan Auto Group will provide onsite service, maintenance and technical support in its state-of-the-art shop. The shop has already attracted a team of seasoned mechanics with extensive race car experience, including specific knowledge and expertise with Radicals.

Radical Tampa Bay will officially open in June 2024 with a series of events and product demos for Enclave Motorsports Club members. Sales and service will be open to those who are not Enclave owners/members as well.

About Radical Motorsport:

Radical Motorsport is one of the world's most prolific sports car manufacturers, with close to 3,000 cars produced in the past 25 years. From its 1997 inception, Radical set out to create a customer-led niche in the world of motorsport, a race-bred thrill-a-minute experience on the racetrack.

A combination of lightweight construction, superbike-derived technology and aerodynamic downforce delivers models faster than a supercar, totally driver-focused and rewarding to drive. Entering its third decade, the Radical stable includes the entry-level SR1, the best-selling SR3, turbo-charged SR10, and the iconic RXC. All models from the renowned racing car manufacturer are solely designed, engineered and built at Radical's Cambridgeshire headquarters in England. A global dealer network spanning over 20 countries continues to grow, and there are now 12 single-make Radical Cup championships across four different continents, including the factory-supported Radical Cup UK and Radical Cup North America.

For more information, please visit: www.radicalmotorsport.com.

About The Motor Enclave: The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed driving circuit, 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, 100-acre off-road experience with miles of purpose-built trails, 39,000 square foot corporate event center, and the largest Private Garage community in the world with more than 300 privately-owned luxury garages. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients, and the general public. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com.

