Onera Health exhibits and presents the latest data in poster abstracts at SLEEP 2024, the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC (APSS) annual meeting.

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, today announced its presence at the upcoming SLEEP 2024 conference, the 38th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), taking place June 1-5, 2024, in Houston, United States. The company's innovative patch-based Onera Sleep Test System (Onera STS) will be featured prominently in different scientific presentations at the conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529531029/en/

Onera Sleep Test System (Onera STS): The innovative sensors of the patch-based Onera STS capture all signals required for a Polysomnography (PSG). (Photo: Business Wire)

"SLEEP is the most important venue for meeting the sleep medicine community, and we look forward to presenting our home polysomnography solution to physicians, researchers, and technicians. We are excited to be in Houston not only to demonstrate our solution but also to be part of the scientific exchange at a time when sleep medicine is increasing in relevance for population health," said Ruben de Francisco, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onera Health.

During the conference, the company will showcase its full-service clinical-grade PSG-as-a-Service solution to physicians, who can learn more at the booth about setting up a home polysomnography program with Onera. Additionally, Onera STS will be featured in two poster presentations, and two Late-Breaking Abstracts, highlighting recent clinical study results from trials assessing the Onera STS and home polysomnography.

Details of Onera's abstract and poster sessions are as follows

Late-Breaking Abstract featuring Onera STS

Title: Technical success and User-experience with wireless, patch-based, self-applied home polysomnography (Ojile JM et al.)

Abstract ID: LBA-1304

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 11 AM

Poster Board Number: #404

Title: AHI and sleep-staging derived from a patch-based, 2-EEG channel PSG device (Galetke W et al.)

Abstract ID: LBA-1312

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 11 AM

Poster Board Number: #412

Title: Long-term trends in utilization of Sleep diagnostic tests among Medicare beneficiaries (Braun M et al.)

Abstract ID: 1101

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 11 AM

Poster Board Number: #350

Title: Relevance of attributes and preferences for at-home diagnostic testing differ among patients with sleep disorders (Braun M et al.)

Abstract ID: 1105

Poster Presentation Date and Time: June 4, 2024, 11 AM

Poster Board Number: #354

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring various chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to onerahealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529531029/en/

Contacts:

Swea Ann Hagenhoff

E: media@onerahealth.com