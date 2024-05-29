Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Dialysis Market to be Worth $36.6 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dialysis Market by Product (Hemodialysis [Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Dialysates {Alkaline, Acidic}, CVC, AV Fistula, AV Graft] Peritoneal Dialysis [Conventional, Nocturnal]), End User (Hospital, Homecare, Dialysis Center)- Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the dialysis market is projected to reach $36.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the dialysis market is driven by the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension, the increasing number of dialysis centers, initiatives for chronic kidney care, shortage & side effects of kidney transplant, and the rising prevalence of early-stage renal disease. Additionally, technological advancements in dialysis machines, rising preference for home dialysis, and emerging economies are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities.

However, reimbursement issues in emerging economies and stringent regulatory policies for the approval and manufacturing of dialysis products restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the rise in complications related to dialysis treatment, the high number of product recalls, and the high maintenance of hemodialysis equipment for small hospitals and ambulatory centers pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.

Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders, Diabetes, and Hypertension is Driving the Market's Growth

A normally functioning human kidney removes waste products and excess water from the blood, preventing toxin buildup, water overload, and the body's eventual poisoning. Several conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity, can cause chronic kidney diseases.

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the stage of advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) characterized by the irreversible loss of kidney function and requires regular dialysis treatment or kidney transplantation to sustain life. The two main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Around 47% of new ESRD patients have a primary diagnosis of diabetes, the leading cause of ESRD, while 29% of new ESKD patients have a primary diagnosis of hypertension, the second leading cause of ESRD. Other conditions that can lead to ESRD include glomerulonephritis (diseases that damage the kidney's filtering units); inherited diseases, such as polycystic kidney disease; malformations at birth that occur as a fetus develops; lupus and other immune diseases; obstructions such as kidney stones or an enlarged prostate; and repeated urinary tract infections.

At a global level, the number of patients with treated kidney failure is expected to increase from 2.6 million in 2010 to 5.4 million in 2030. Also, data from the World Population Prospects project that, by 2050, nearly all regions in the world will have a quarter or more of the population aged 60 and above. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has a high global prevalence (~13%), and the prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease increases with age.

The prevalence of chronic kidney failure varies between regions. There are several reasons for this variance. The countries differ demographically, as age structures in the population vary worldwide. The prevalence of risk factors for kidney diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, varies widely. The genetic predisposition for kidney disease also differs significantly around the world.

The majority of people with ESRD acquire the disease as a complication of one or more of these primary conditions. There are currently only two methods for treating ESRD: dialysis and kidney transplantation. According to the National Kidney Foundation Inc. (U.S.), approximately 2 million people currently receive dialysis treatment globally. Yet, the number is estimated to represent only 10% of people who actually need treatment to live. Dialysis treatment is distinguished into two types: hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD).

In HD, a hemodialysis machine controls the flow of blood from the patient. The blood is cleansed utilizing a specially designed filter known as a dialyzer. During PD, the patient introduces a dialysis solution into the abdominal cavity, and the patient's peritoneum is used as a dialyzing membrane.

Additionally, the number of kidney disease patients is expected to increase by 5-7% per year (Source: The Regents of the University of California). Thus, the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension is expected to drive the market's growth.

Key findings of the report:

Based on the product, the hemodialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis consumables, hemodialysis machines, and hemodialysis water treatment systems. In 2024, the hemodialysis consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rise in dialysis patients, advanced developments made in consumables such as the introduction of antibacterial consumables that prevent contamination of the internal pressure monitoring lines, and their continuous utilization of dialyzer for blood cleaning are the contributing factors for the segment's growth.

Based on the type, the hemodialysis market is segmented into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. In 2024, the conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as limiting treatment to three times per week, and flexibility to the caregiver during the dialysis process. Additionally, a surge in chronic kidney disorders and a large number of patients preferring conventional dialysis methods are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the product, the peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis systems, peritoneal dialysis catheter, peritoneal dialysis bags and tubes, peritoneal dialysis transfer sets, peritoneal dialysis dialysate, and other peritoneal dialysis products. In 2024, the peritoneal dialysis dialysate segment is expected to account for the largest share of the peritoneal dialysis market. The rising need for cleaning fluids such as dialysate, the recurring need for exchanges with fresh dialysate, and the increasing preference for peritoneal dialysis are factors contributing to the largest share of the segment.

Based on disease indication, the dialysis market is segmented into end stage kidney disease (ESKD), acute kidney injury, multiple organ failure, and other indications. In 2024, the end stage kidney disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dialysis market. The increasing prevalence of ESKD, increasing patients with diabetes, heart diseases, and blockage in the urinary tract that leads to high possibilities of ESKD are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the end user, the dialysis market is segmented into hospitals, home care, and independent dialysis centers. In 2024, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dialysis market. The growing number of kidney disorders, a large number of hospitals with highly equipped infrastructure for dialysis, and the use of technologically equipped products are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the global dialysis market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dialysis market. North America's major market share can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, leading to the growing number of chronic kidney cases, the growing number of programs for the rising adoption of dialysis, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of independent dialysis centers, awareness about dialysis treatment modalities, and favorable government policies.

Some of the key players operating in the dialysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation) (Japan), Wego Healthcare (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. (China), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Ltd. (U.S.), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

Hemodialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Product

Hemodialysis Machines Centre Hemodialysis / Hemodiafiltration Home Hemodialysis

Hemodialysis Consumables Dialyzers by Type High Flux Dialyzers Low Flux Dialyzers Dialyzers by Material Synthetic Membranes Regenerated Cellulose Membranes Blood Lines Double-needle Therapy Single-needle Therapy Single-needle Cross-Over Hemodiafiltration Dialysates/HD Concentrates Alkaline Concentrates Acidic Concentrates Dialysis Access Products Central Venous Catheter (CVC) Arteriovenous Fistula (AV Fistula) Arteriovenous Graft (AV Graft) Hemodialysis Bicarbonate Solutions Other Hemodialysis Consumables & Accessories



Note: Other hemodialysis consumables & accessories include filters, disinfectants, syringes, guidewires, needles, heparin caps, applicator cases, etc.

Hemodialysis Software & Services

Hemodialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Type

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Product

Systems

Catheters

Bags and Tubes

Transfer Sets

Dialysate

Other Peritoneal Dialysis Products

Software & Services

Note: Other peritoneal dialysis products include clamps, transfer set holders, dialyzer holders, etc.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Dialysis Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Type

Central Dialysis Water Treatment

Portable Dialysis Water Treatment

Bicarbonate Mixing Systems

Dialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Disease Indication

End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD)

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Multiple Organ Failure

Other Indications

Note: Other Indications include septic shock and chronic kidney disease (CKD) (Phase 3 & Phase 4)

Dialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Independent Dialysis Centers

Dialysis Market Size & Trend Analysis-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Switzerland Netherlands Belgium Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/96635665

