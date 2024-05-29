Groundbreaking Opportunity: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Sets Sights on Crowdfunding via Netcapital to Shake up $12.5 Billion Global Fire Sprinkler Industry, Opening Doors for Early Investors

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI), a leading fire protection technology company, is pleased to announce its recent filing of a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing signifies the company's intent to launch crowdfunding efforts on the well-known crowdfunding intermediary, Netcapital.com. Sparx Holdings aims to provide traditional investors with an opportunity to invest on the ground floor, a departure from the typical approach of soliciting funds directly from major corporations and institutions.

This strategic move not only highlights the company's ethos of inclusivity but also underscores its commitment to empowering a diverse array of investors. By democratizing access to investment opportunities, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. aims to unlock growth potential traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

The Company's crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital.com is scheduled to launch at 9 AM EST on June 5, 2024. To stay informed and receive a direct link to the Company's crowdfunding page once it goes live, please subscribe below.

https://www.sparx-fire.com/sparx-invest

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. views its upcoming crowdfunding initiative as pivotal to advancing its mission, particularly in the continued development and eventual testing of its innovative Sparx Smart Sprinkler System.

For those that may not be up to date, the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System revolutionizes traditional sprinkler systems by offering a range of advanced features, technology, and benefits. This innovative system comprises three key components: wireless battery-powered sprinkler activation and sensing units, a hub that collects data from the sprinklers and controls sprinkler activations, and an installation and commissioning tool used to set up the system. By leveraging these new cutting-edge technologies, Sparx Holdings Group believes the Sparx system provides significant advantages over traditional mechanical sprinkler systems that may rely on older forms of technology.

Specific opportunities for the Company's technology are warehouses and storage facilities with high ceiling heights, those with automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS systems), those with dense storage, storage of highly flammable commodities like plastic and synthetic materials, and lithium-ion based battery energy storage systems which currently do not have many tested and validated fire protection recommendations.

For additional information, please visit the resources listed below. Alternatively, do not hesitate to contact the Company directly if you have any questions.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that includes information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. An investment in the Company's common stock carries certain risks. Investors should carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our website at www.sparx-fire.com before investing in the Company's securities. In particular, you should carefully review the risk factors described in our Form C Offering Statement filed with the SEC on May 22, 2024, and in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023.

Contact:

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.- Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

Email: info@sparx-fire.com

Website: https://www.sparx-fire.com

SOURCE: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.

