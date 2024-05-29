The "Switzerland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Switzerland increased at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8%, increasing from US$3.85 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.68 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Switzerland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

The market dynamics of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry provide a comprehensive view of its size and structure, industry trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape. This analysis covers various aspects, including the overall industry dynamics and key market trends. In the digital wallet segments, the report provides value, volume, and average transaction value across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment. This breakdown helps identify primary usage areas and spending patterns within digital wallets.

For open loop and closed loop prepaid cards, market estimates and forecasts are provided across 12 segments. The analysis details four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and transaction value. This information helps assess the opportunities and market potential within these segments.

Virtual prepaid cards are also analyzed, focusing on transaction value across 12 key prepaid card categories. This provides insights into the growing importance and market share of virtual prepaid cards. A detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market identifies leading competitors and their market positions.

This analysis highlights the competitive dynamics and major players in the industry. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are examined using proprietary survey results, identifying and interpreting key prepaid KPIs, including spending patterns by age, gender, and income level. This helps understand consumer preferences and usage behaviors.

Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories, providing detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spending. This granular view helps understand how and where consumers are using prepaid cards, offering a comprehensive understanding of market trends and growth opportunities.

Scope

Switzerland Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Switzerland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Switzerland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Switzerland Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Switzerland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Switzerland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Switzerland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Switzerland Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Switzerland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Switzerland Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books, Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

Switzerland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Switzerland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Switzerland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Switzerland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Switzerland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Switzerland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Switzerland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Switzerland Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards

Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Payroll Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards

Fuel Prepaid Cards

Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

