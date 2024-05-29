Groceryshop and The Partnering Group Launch Exclusive Research Initiative for the Global Grocery & CPG Industry

Key Findings to be Released Live at Groceryshop 2024

NEW YORK, NY and CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Groceryshop , the world's leading community and event for the intersection of grocery, technology and innovation, and The Partnering Group (TPG) a global strategy and management consulting firm that accelerates growth of leading retailers and consumer product goods companies worldwide, today announced an ongoing strategic content partnership designed to deliver new brand insights for the global grocery & CPG Industry.

Under the terms of the partnership, TPG will undertake exclusive global industry benchmarking research amongst grocery retailers and CPGs over the next several months. Retailers and brand members of both the Groceryshop and TPG communities will have the opportunity to contribute to this brand-new survey-based research in the coming months.

"The global grocery industry is undergoing rapid digitally driven change. New routes to demand creation, the impact of Retail Media on trading partners, the growth of AI, and the evolving ecosystem of delivery options are just some of the key developments that grocery retailers and CPGs have needed to adapt to in order to succeed", said Ben Miller, VP of Original Content & Strategy at Groceryshop. "The ability to track how companies are responding to these changes and benchmark strategies appropriately has never been more critical. TPG is a globally renowned and trusted advisory to the grocery industry, and the insights we can share by collaborating with them and the Groceryshop community will provide an invaluable resource to the entire grocery & CPG ecosystem", Miller added.

The research will address many of the key topics and challenges that are top of mind for today's retail executives including Unified Commerce, Organizational Transformation, Category Leadership, Retail Media, and Store Operations. The full research findings will be revealed onstage at Groceryshop 2024 (October 7-9 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas).

"For more than 30 years, TPG has worked with the global grocery, distributor and CPG community to better understand, navigate and evolve to create sustainable growth in the wake of digital disruption," said Peter Strong, Partner at The Partnering Group. "Groceryshop has been at the forefront of bringing together the decision makers that are thriving in the face of these disruptions, and we look forward to bringing our communities together to share these new and business critical insights later this year."

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit? https://groceryshop.com .

About The Partnering Group (TPG)

The Partnering Group (TPG) is a global strategy and general management growth consultancy that helps companies evolve, innovate, and grow in this fast-paced, technology driven ecosystem. For over 30 years, TPG's mission has been to accelerate the growth of leading retailers, distributors and consumer products companies worldwide through industry-leading capabilities. Working collaboratively with clients to unlock levers for growth and profitability, create meaningful strategies, provide leading planning and demand-generating best practices, and help design and develop winning organizational capabilities and culture. TPG's success is based on their practitioner-led approach which enables a deep understanding of clients' challenges and opportunities and an un-matched ability to implement with excellence.

