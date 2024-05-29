Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Publishes Inaugural Report by Lighthouse Equity Research

Lighthouse Equity Research Initiates Coverage of Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti"), a registered broker-dealer, is pleased to announce that today its Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") affiliate commenced operations with the release of its initiation report on Trinity Biotech plc ("TRIB"). The report, along with all other Lighthouse research, is and will be publicly available through Sidoti's website (www.Sidoti.com) and across leading financial data outlets such as FactSet, Bloomberg, Capital IQ and Refinitiv. Sidoti's Lighthouse platform fills a critical void in the market for companies seeking to improve visibility and gain investor outreach through high-quality research - particularly those that are perceived to be hard to value by traditional metrics. Lighthouse is an extension of Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program, which now accounts for 60% of Sidoti's equity coverage universe, and leverages Sidoti's 25 years of experience in covering and providing corporate access to small and micro-cap companies. Sidoti announced the formation of Lighthouse in March 2024 and has provided an independent CSR platform since 2016.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier independent research provider focused on small and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest in securities with market caps of less than $5 billion. More than 60 percent of Sidoti-covered companies participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program and tap the benefits of Sidoti's expansive distribution network. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Sister company Sidoti Events, LLC, is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small and micro-cap focused nationwide sales force, catering to 2,500 institutional relationships in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and micro-cap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

