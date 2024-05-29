Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - LunaJets, the European leader in private jet charter based in Geneva, proudly announced the renewal of its ARG/US certification for the fifth time since 2015. This prestigious certification, awarded by the Aviation Research Group US (ARG/US), reaffirms LunaJets' commitment to excellence, safety, and ethical standards in the private aviation industry.

From left to right: Kabir Sehmi (LunaJets Legal Counsel), Ed Wandall (ARG/US International Vice President Business Aviation), Eymeric Segard (LunaJets CEO & Founder).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/210896_fc2ada71d4d5fbc5_001full.jpg

EBACE 2024 - LunaJets, the European leader in private jet charter based in Geneva, proudly announced the renewal of its ARG/US certification for the fifth time since 2015. This prestigious certification, awarded by the Aviation Research Group US (ARG/US), reaffirms LunaJets' commitment to excellence, safety, and ethical standards in the private aviation industry.

A Milestone in Private Aviation

Since its founding in 2007, LunaJets has consistently set the bar high in the private aviation sector. Achieving the ARG/US certification, known as the industry's most respected symbol for excellence, in 2015 LunaJets was the first and only European charter broker to hold this esteemed accreditation outside of the United States.

"Receiving the fifth ARG/US certification is a significant milestone for LunaJets," says Eymeric Segard, CEO and Founder. This certification is a testament to the team's dedication and the trust clients place in them. It reflects their commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and transparency.

Why ARG/US Certification Matters

ARG/US International, Inc., based in Cincinnati, provides the aviation marketplace with essential data and information to make informed decisions and manage risks. Their Certified Broker Ratings Program is a rigorous, unbiased assessment ensuring only the finest charter brokers qualify.

LunaJets' ARG/US certification signifies exceptional professionalism, financial stability, and ethical business practices. Kabir Sehmi, LunaJets' General Counsel, explains: "The company's procedures, operator ratings, and code of ethics meet the strictest industry standards, and their compliance with Swiss financial reporting laws ensures transparency and reliability." Additionally, their marketing and communication are truthful, protecting clients' interests at all times.

LunaJets prides itself on its extensive in-house employee training program, ensuring that every team member possesses in-depth industry knowledge. Their operational procedures, from booking to post-flight follow-up, are meticulously designed to meet ARG/US' stringent requirements, guaranteeing the highest level of service. "Achieving this milestone for the fifth time is a significant accomplishment for LunaJets. Its dedication to providing secure, comfortable, and legal air travel is exemplary, setting a benchmark in the private aviation industry," confirms Guillaume Launay, the Group's Managing Director.

The company extends its heartfelt thanks to ARG/US for their role in regulating the industry. They also express gratitude to their dedicated team and loyal clients who make this continuous achievement possible. Together, they strive to maintain and exceed these high standards.

About LunaJets

LunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions headquartered in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Dubai, Zurich, Madrid, Riga, and Monaco.

With a team of over 85 experts and based on its proprietary technologies, LunaJets provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. It offers the most flexible service in the market for all types of flights. In 2015, LunaJets became the first charter broker to be ARG/US certified outside the US, a certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, the current CEO.

Please contact him at eymeric.segard@lunajets.com for any interviews. Feel free to request the LunaJets' Press Kit, available at marketing@lunajets.com.

Corporate Communications: press@lunajets.com

Contact Info:

Name: Eymeric Segard

Email: press@lunajets.com

Organization: LunaJets SA

Address: Rue Lect 29, 1217 Meyrin

Phone: +41 22 782 12 12

Website: https://www.lunajets.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210896

SOURCE: Plentisoft