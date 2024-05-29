Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
29.05.24
09:28 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 17:12
Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

29 May 2024

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove' or 'Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - RESIGNATION OF CFO

The Board of Rightmove plc announces that Alison Dolan has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director to pursue another opportunity at FTSE 100 retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc.

Alison will remain in her current role while a replacement is found and to ensure an effective transition of her responsibilities. She has a twelve month notice period and a date for her departure will be agreed. The search for a new CFO is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove, said: "I and the entire team at Rightmove would like to thank Alison for everything she has done at the Company. She has made a significant contribution to the success and leadership position of Rightmove, the UK's largest property portal."

Enquiries:

Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Powerscourtrightmove@powerscourt-group.com

About Rightmove

  • Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove.
  • Rightmove's vision is to give everyone the belief that they can make their move by giving people the best place to turn and return to for access to tools and expertise to make it happen.
  • People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.
  • Customers include the following key groups: estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers, rental operators, commercial property operators and overseas property agents.
  • Using the UK's largest housing datasets, we issue a number of regular reports to track housing market indicators: our monthly House Price Index (established 2002), our quarterly Rental Trends Tracker (established 2015), and a weekly Mortgage Rates Tracker (established 2023). Historical data is available on request.
  • Founded in 2000, Rightmove listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is a member of the FTSE 100 index.


© 2024 PR Newswire
