Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

29 May 2024

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove' or 'Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE - RESIGNATION OF CFO

The Board of Rightmove plc announces that Alison Dolan has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director to pursue another opportunity at FTSE 100 retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc.

Alison will remain in her current role while a replacement is found and to ensure an effective transition of her responsibilities. She has a twelve month notice period and a date for her departure will be agreed. The search for a new CFO is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove, said: "I and the entire team at Rightmove would like to thank Alison for everything she has done at the Company. She has made a significant contribution to the success and leadership position of Rightmove, the UK's largest property portal."

