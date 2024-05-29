Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company's BE WATER premium artesian spring water is now available at Walmart stores in both North and South Carolina. BE WATER has received either premium shelf placement, large endcap/front-of-store display placement, or both as a new product offering.

Sourced at its Marion, NC bottling plant, BE WATER was awarded a commitment for Walmart physical shelf placement at Walmart's 2023 Open Call Event (see October 30, 2023 press release). The Company is servicing Walmart purchase orders each week with shipments expected to continue throughout the rest of the year and beyond. (see May 2, 2024 press release).





Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We thank everyone for your support as we continue servicing our initial rollout with Walmart. I am proud to announce that all stores in phase one have received BE WATER and are now displaying our products available for purchase. Walmart is helping us get our amazing BE WATER into the hands of an ever widening consumer base. We can manage our Walmart shipments out of the Marion, NC bottling plant thanks to our relationship with SPS Commerce (see April 9, 2024 press release) to ensure adequate Walmart volume numbers going-forward."

Mr. Greene continues, "We are thrilled with the launch of the first deliveries of BE WATER to Walmart. Now consumers at numerous Walmart stores throughout North and South Carolina will be able to enjoy BE WATER for possibly the very first time. The Hope Mills distribution center services Walmart Stores within an approximate 150 miles radius. For those in close proximity of these stores we invite you to visit, make a purchase, and even snap a picture of BE WATER inside or outside of Walmart and share it on social media (tag us @BeWaterBeYou or $INKW) or email your photos to ir@greeneconcepts.com. This is an enormous step towards increasing awareness and sales of our premium artesian spring water and we are incredibly grateful to Walmart for the opportunity. Stay tuned for additional updates."





About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

