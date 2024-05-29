Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announce its participation to the Spring European MidCap Event to be held on June 6, 2024 in Paris.

This event, organized by CF&B Communication, gathers European issuers and a network of institutional investors and European family offices. This is an opportunity for Vinpai to strengthen its relations both with its investors and shareholders.

Cyrille Damany, Chairman and Co-founder, and Philippe Le Ray, CEO and Co-founder, will present Vinpai, the Company's latest news and its strategy, in one-to-one meetings or in small groups. For more information on the Sping European MidCap Event, please refer to the CF&B website: www.new.midcapevents.com

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technology know-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan) near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 47 employees. In 2023, the Company generated revenues of nearly €8 million, more than half of which abroad, and is established in more than 35 countries.

For further information: www.vinpai.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529963564/en/

Contacts:

Vinpai

Philippe Le Ray

CEO

investors@vinpai.com

NewCap

Théo Martin

Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Antoine Pacquier

Media Relations

vinpai@newcap.eu

T.: 01 44 71 94 98