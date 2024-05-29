eGroup Enabling Technologies Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, announced today that eGroup Enabling Technologies has been recognized on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list for the 12th consecutive year.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark for many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

eGroup Enabling Technologies stands as a leading IT solutions service provider known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and client-centric approach. With a focus on empowering organizations nationwide, eGroup Enabling Technologies specializes in delivering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth.

At the heart of eGroup Enabling Technologies' success lies its team of highly skilled professionals, who possess a deep understanding of business technology and strategies. Their expertise allows their team to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including cloud solutions, datacenter modernization, cybersecurity, data and AI, consulting, and managed services.

"eGroup Enabling Technologies is proud to accept the CRN SP500 award for the 12th year in a row! This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and industry leadership.? It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose persistent pursuit of excellence continues to drive our success.?This accolade inspires us to push boundaries further and set new standards in technology solutions, ensuring our clients thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

-- Christa Anderson, VP of Alliances, Marketing, and Sales Development

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

About eGroup Enabling Technologies

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data and AI, and Collaboration, eGroup Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

