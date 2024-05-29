The authorities in Mali have revealed plans to build a 200 MW solar plant with backing from Russia. The government of Mali has announced the construction of a 200 MW solar plant on 314 hectares in the southwestern part of the country. The Sanankoroba solar plant will be built by Russia's Novawind, which is the renewable energy division of nuclear group Rosatom. Rosatom will build the plant for around XOF 120 billion ($198. 6 million), with construction expected to last a year. Mali's transitional government, led by Colonel Assimi Goïta, has signed a 20-year operation agreement, with the Malian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...