Pasinex Resources Limited: Pasinex Provides Update on Status of Turkish Legal Matters

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (the "Company" or "Pasinex"), is providing an update on the status of two separate legal actions initiated by its fully owned Turkish subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi ("Pasinex Türkiye"). In connection with the annual shareholders meeting of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi ("Horzum AS"), the joint venture between Pasinex Türkiye and Akmetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ("Akmetal"), Pasinex Türkiye made two separate judicial applications.



The first application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 3rd Commercial Court (the "3rd Court") seeking the appointment of an interim management trustee committee (the "Interim Committee") as the term for Horzum AS' board of directors (the "Horzum Board") expired on April 30, 2024. Consequently, Horzum AS became unmanaged due to its inability to appoint the new Horzum Board. The 3rd Court accepted the application and appointed the following persons to the Interim Committee: Prof. Dr. Ömer Korkut (Chairman of the Horzum Board), Ahmet Ferit Savasçi and Ahmet Yüksel.

The 3rd Court further ordered that, inter alia, (a) the Interim Committee is authorized to act solely for the purpose of making the due payments of Horzum AS and the necessary and mandatory payments for Horzum AS' activities; and (b) the validity of all legal transactions (borrowing, promissory note commitment, disposal, etc.) on behalf of Horzum AS requires the signatures of at least two Interim Committee members.

The appointment of the Interim Committee is an interim measure until a final decision is made for the appointment of a fully authorized trustee.

The second application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 2nd Commercial Court (the "2nd Court") seeking the appointment of a trustee to Horzum AS: (a) with sole signing authority to use all the powers of Horzum AS' executives; (b) determine the agenda for subsequent meeting of Horzum AS's shareholders (the "Shareholders"); and (c) convene a meeting of Shareholders to ensure continuation of Horzum AS' activities. The application to Adana 2nd Commercial Court is still pending.

In the interim, Horzum AS' continues to operate normally and without disruption.

