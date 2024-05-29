Solvac SA: Results of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings 2024

Brussels, May 29, 2024 - The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of Solvac held exceptionally on May 28, 2024 taking into account the date of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Solvay and Syensqo. The shareholders meetings took place face-to-face and digitally at the Event Lounge, Boulevard General Wahis, 1030 Brussels.

All the resolutions of these Meetings have been adopted by the shareholders.

In particular, the Ordinary General Meeting approved the payment of the total dividend per share at EUR 5.81 gross for the fiscal year 2023, increased by 4.1 % compared to 2022.

During this meeting, the shareholders also approved:

The re-election of Mr Jean-Marie Solvay as independent Board Member for a period of 4 years, until May 2028,

The re-election of Mrs Olivia Rolin as independent Board Member for a period of 4 years, until May 2028

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the proposed statutory changes in article 10 relating to the renewal of the authorized capital and in article 11 to acquisition of own shares.

Detailed resolutions, voting results and presentations are available on the website of Solvac at the address https://www.solvac.be/fr/gouvernance/assemblees-generales/

Key dates for financial communications

• August 2, 2024: Results from the first half of 2024 and announcement of the first interim dividend for financial year 2024

• August 27, 2024: Payment of the first interim dividend for financial year 2024

• December 18, 2024: Announcement of the second interim dividend for financial year 2024

• December 31, 2024: Payment of the second interim dividend for financial year 2024

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on Euronext Brussels under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and Syensqo SA. Its shares are exclusively nominative. They may be freely held by natural persons or, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal persons or assimilated, to the conditions set out in its accreditation policy. At December 31, 2023, its market capitalization was € 2.7 billion.

For additional information, please contact:

Solvac S.A.

Investor Relations

Champs Elysées Street, 43

B-1050 Brussels

Tel.: +32/2/639 66 30