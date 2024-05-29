Insurtech Mylo Announces Insurance Coverage for Pet Owners

Mylo to offer pet insurance coverage, amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters

Insurtech leader Mylo has today announced that it will now offer pet insurance in its suite of insurance products as a natural extension of its mission to provide the right coverage at the best value for every stage of business and life.

Known for delivering coverage from leading carriers for business, auto, home, life and more, Mylo partnered with trusted carrier Safeco to provide a reliable, affordable pet solution. Safeco is part of Liberty Mutual, a Fortune 500 company and the sixth-largest personal lines insurer in the country. Safeco has 90+ years of experience and offers 24/7 customer care.

"Pet owners very much consider their dogs and cats members of the family," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "We're excited to expand on our solutions for safeguarding the financial health of families by providing a convenient digital way to ensure that pets have access to great care when they need it."

Pet insurance through Mylo will cover dogs and cats and include these features:

Use of customer's preferred vet

Coverage for all pets above the age of eight weeks

No automatic termination if pet reaches a certain age

Discounts for covering more than one pet

Additional stackable discounts that can save customers up to 20%

To purchase pet insurance, Mylo customers only need to answer a few questions on a digital application to get a quote in minutes. They can choose between two affordable plans that both cover accidental injuries, illnesses, congenital conditions, anesthesia and more. They can also choose to include wellness exams, prescription medicines, boosters, vaccinations and more. Coverage will not be available in Florida, Hawaii, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Mylo will also make pet insurance available to the many companies who offer insurance through Mylo - including employee perks programs that connect members with the best value in multiple areas of their lives. Mylo's insurance intelligence platform quickly connects partners' customers with trusted solutions from top-rated carriers for auto, home, umbrella, business, life, small group benefits, individual health and more.

To learn more about Mylo and pet insurance through Mylo, please visit ChooseMylo.com/pet/pet-insurance .

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

