Pure Lithium Appoints Former Corning Executive as Chief Operating Officer

CHARLESTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Emilie Bodoin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pure Lithium, a Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, and Dr. Donald Sadoway, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, are pleased to announce the appointment of Heidi Grenek as Pure Lithium's Chief Operating Officer.

As Pure Lithium works to commercialize its lithium metal battery technology, the company continues to invest in world-class talent to execute the business plan. Heidi Grenek, a skilled commercial strategist and former Corning Program Director joins the team as its Chief Operating Officer. With a B.Sc. and Masters in Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School, Ms. Grenek's unique blend of technical knowledge and business acumen makes her a valuable addition to Pure Lithium.

CEO Emilie Bodoin comments, "Pure Lithium's innovative technology coupled with Ms. Grenek's expertise in leading multi-national teams, and integrating technology, operations, and supply chain will help us achieve our commercialization goals. We are confident that Ms. Grenek will play a major role as we work to disrupt the battery supply chain and introduce new products to the market.

She adds, "Ms. Grenek's appointment as Chief Operating Officer will establish robust operational frameworks to support Pure Lithium's growth from scale-up to commercialization. Her elevated focus on driving productivity and revenue creation will build on the company's existing technology and innovation. With Ms. Grenek joining the team, Pure Lithium will advance toward its mission of commercializing the safest, lowest cost, longest lasting lithium metal battery."

Ms. Grenek most recently served as Program Director at Corning Inc., a leading innovator in materials science, where she established management plans, upskilled teams, and transformed global operations. Prior to Corning, Ms. Grenek led teams at Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), now part of SRI, and Xerox Corporation. As a Director, she established sales, operational processes, and strategy. While at Xerox, she delivered multiple high-stakes strategic transformation initiatives spanning engineering, product development, and supply chain, with measurable and sustainable results.

Ms. Grenek comments, "For the past 15 years, I've worked to establish processes and metrics to drive operational success. I am excited to collaborate with my colleagues at Pure Lithium to support their goals and innovation. This is an opportunity to make an impact worldwide and spearhead the energy transformation. I am eager to help make that happen."

About Pure Lithium:

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based company led by world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO, and inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The Company's novel Brine to Battery extraction technology unlocks unconventional sources of lithium to create a battery-ready electrode in one day. The resulting battery is free of excess lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io.

