Essense of Australia: New Wedding Dress Collections From Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe Celebrate 'From the Runway to the Aisle'

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Bridal opulence comes to life in the newest couture wedding dress collections by Essense of Australia from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. Designed for the most luxurious wedding day, each gown is handcrafted with the finest fabrics and exquisite details for a showstopping bridal moment.

"Brides are envisioning a wedding day filled with glamour and grandeur, and they want their bridal gown to be just as extraordinary," said Martine Harris, Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "The new collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe were inspired by the haute couture looks seen on the fashion runways. Each gown features intricate, handcrafted details for an impeccable fit and a flawless finish."

High-fashion bridal design is taken to extravagant new heights in the newest collections. Dazzling embellishments, like luxe pearl accents and gorgeous beadwork, add irresistible sparkle and shine, while bold graphic lace and 3D floral details give gowns a touch of eye-catching texture and dimension.

Catwalk-inspired silhouettes also take center stage this season. Elevated necklines, from square and strapless to sweetheart and halter, exude a chic, sophisticated appeal. Detachable accessories, like off-the-shoulder sleeves and straps and overskirts, add a dramatic flair to even the most fashion-forward gowns. Romantic blush tones let brides make a breathtaking statement on and off the aisle.

With so many striking couture looks, brides can find a gown that lets them express their stunning, one-of-a-kind style. The captivating new collections are now at a retailer near you-available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with select styles available in U.S. sizes 22 to 28. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit MartinaLiana.com and MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label-with the idea of giving every bride the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamorous beadwork to the world's finest laces-these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of its kind, and truly their own. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLiana.com.

From award-winning bridal design brand Martina Liana comes Martina Liana Luxe-an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends-each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label-establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

