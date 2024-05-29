



BANGKOK, May 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Sappe PCL, or SAPPE, has officially named the world's leading K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN, top of the list in K-Pop boy group brand value ranking, as its First Global Brand Ambassador for flagship fruit drink Mogu Mogu. As part of the role, the 13 members of SEVENTEEN will be the representatives of 'Fun' and 'Lively' for SAPPE's fruit juice with coconut jelly Mogu Mogu, the favorite drink in several countries, with its "Sip Chew Feel Mogu Mogu" campaign. This reflects the strong global success of SAPPE, which currently exports beverages to around 100 countries worldwide.SAPPE CEO Ms Piyajit Ruckariyapong said "Mogu Mogu has received a very warm welcome in foreign markets, and thanks to its difference and uniqueness we are the world's first beverage maker to have introduced a drink mixing big pieces of coconut jelly, a 'Snack Drink', to the market in 2001. Until now, more than 30 billion bottles of Mogu Mogu have been distributed to consumers worldwide while at Sappe we have been busy marketing and expanding sales channels to reach our global consumers."SAPPE made another important stride toward becoming a 'Global Brand' when it was able to achieve continuous growth in the foreign market, receiving wide acceptance among customers with its innovative strategies like the 'France First' model in Europe and the 'Korea First' in Asia through its Global Influencer Marketing strategy and the product tie-in in K-Dramas on Netflix. These initiatives have created viral trends at the regional and global levels, positioning South Korea and France as the "Main Influencers" in their respective regions.To strengthen Mogu Mogu's global presence, SAPPE will introduce the "Sip Chew Feel Mogu Mogu" campaign this year as its first global brand campaign. The campaign will kick off in South Korea and France, 'Key Countries' with important 'Trend Setters', increasing customer engagement in both countries with the Mogu Mogu brand and SEVENTEEN, its Global Brand Ambassador with prevailing popularity across the globe.The company also conducted a Brand Health Check with Milieu Insight, a well-known market research and data analytics company, to identify consumer needs and engage them in helping develop marketing strategy at the global campaign level. In addition, SAPPE has invited DDB Worldwide Communication Group LLC, the global marketing agency and Omnicom Group affiliate, to help create relevant strategies and carry out activities throughout the campaign. This project is considered a major partnership of the world-class teams.The SAPPE CEO added that with their iconic energy and positivity, SEVENTEEN will join hands with Mogu Mogu to reach out to the global audience and spread the 'fun' and the 'liveliness' the brand represents. Propelled by the K-pop group's popularity, Mogu Mogu hopes to further increase brand engagement, build a unique narrative, and expand its market.The "Sip Chew Feel Mogu Mogu" campaign is the company's biggest-ever campaign at a global level. All the members of SEVENTEEN will represent Mogu Mogu in communicating with its public worldwide through TVC and numerous marketing tools. Further forms of fun will be arranged for the fans, such as special gifts from Mogu Mogu, Mogu Mogu Special Pack Limited Edition. SAPPE expects that all activities in the campaign will help increase brand engagement by 25%."With all this, we intend to create happiness and fun for the fans of Mogu Mogu and SEVENTEEN around the world. It is a significant beginning in building Mogu Mogu into a beloved brand at a global level from now on".About SappeSappe PCL (SAPPE TB) is well-recognized as the leader of innovative drinks and pioneer of functional drinks in Thailand. Sappe has been running business with its determination that 'We better people's lives through our innovative spirit." The company applies innovations to drive the business creatively in order to produce innovative products and efficient administration. Sappe's core DNA "Creative, Dynamic, Fun" has been perfectly demonstrated through its products and corporate culture.Currently, Sappe has 12 product brands in 5 categories created by Sappe players and business partners. Beverage products from Sappe have been among the leaders in the functional drink market for over a decade with various refreshments for consumers. Some drinks are made from Thai agricultural products, including Mogu Mogu, Sappe Aloe Vera and All Coco. Sappe's products are distributed in 98 countries worldwide, backed by a strong will to build Sappe into a global brand.Sappe PCL [SAPPE TB][SAPPE/F TB][SAPPE-R TB] https://www.sappe.com.Source: SAPPECopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.