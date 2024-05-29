AEG Honors API Desi Heritage Month With a Diverse Range of Engagement and Educational Opportunities for Employees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Desi Heritage Month, throughout the month of May, AEG's Asian Pacific Islander (API) Employee Network Group (ENG) organized a series of events designed to educate employees about the generations of Asians and Pacific Islanders that have contributed to American history.

"As a leader of the API ENG at AEG, I am honored to celebrate the histories and accomplishments of our communities," said Serafina Maulupe, Administrative Services Manager, at Crypto.com Arena. " API Desi Heritage Month is a reminder to celebrate who we are and where we come from and be proud. To me, being Polynesian is a lifestyle, it's in the way we live, how we represent ourselves daily because we're always representing something bigger than us."

Throughout the month, the ENG curated a collection of films, television shows, and music playlists made by Asian American and Pacific Islander creators. They also hosted three a virtual panel session and volunteer opportunities for employees.

The first session, "Advancing Leaders Through Innovation," highlighted visionary API leaders working at AEG. The conversation offered insight into each panelists experiences and career journeys and spotlighted the unique approaches each are taking to drive the sports and live events business forward.

The additional two panel sessions were titled, "Inside the Grind," and featured WWE superstar Solofa Fatu Jr. aka Rikishi and Manu Mausau, a former NFL player and founder of ManuMental Performance. During these conversations, Rikishi and Mausau discussed their unique journeys to becoming professional athletes, their API Desi experiences, the need for more communication around mental health in sports and the importance of staying connected to family.

The ENG also offered employees the opportunity to volunteer in the community. On May 23, AEG employees participated in Soccer and Hockey Clinics at the Little Tokyo Service Center hosted by AEG's LA Kings and LA Galaxy, where staff helped teach the basics of playing ball hockey to the Little Tokyo Youth Club. Additionally, on May 4, AEG employees volunteered at The KIBO NOBORI - Children's Arts & Culture to help spread hope to underserved children in the community.

To learn more about AEG, please visit www.aegworldwide.com.

Children from Little Tokyo Service Center learn about hockey with the LA Kings Ice Crew.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com