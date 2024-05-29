Fury Gold Mines gab eine aktualisierte Mineralressourcenschätzung für die hochgradige Lagerstätte Eau Claire und eine erste Mineralressourcenschätzung für die Lagerstätte Percival bekannt. Gold Royalty konnte einmal mehr mit guten Quartalszahlen beeindrucken. Es meldete einen Rekord-Quartalsumsatz von 2,9 Mio. $ und einen Rekord-Gesamterlös, Erlöse aus Landverträgen und Zinsen von 4,2 Mio. $ bei 2.019 GEOs. Unternehmen im Überblick: Gold Royalty Corp. ? https://goldroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: 6LS0.F , TSX: GROY.TO Weitere Videos von Gold Royalty Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/gold-royalty-corp/ Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://furygoldmines.com/ ISIN: CA36117T1003 , WKN: A2QFEP , FRA: AUN1.F , TSX: FURY.TO , ASX: AUN1 , Valor: 57505885 Weitere Videos von Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/fury-gold-mines-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Silber Silver Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV