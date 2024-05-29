Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT), on behalf of its subsidiary Gulli, announces the acquisition of La Boite Aux Enfants, French leader of indoor children's playgrounds, mainly owned by Bpifrance, Turenne Groupe, M Capital, Aurore de Lacombe and Gaëtan Le Jariel.

M6 Group therefore pursues its investment strategy aimed at families around Gulli, leading children's channel in France.

Present daily alongside the children, first on DTT with an audience share on children aged 4-10 years up more than 29% year-on-year, or with its digital applications available free of charge on all screens, Gulli also wishes to provide families with play and leisure facilities across France for unique moments of sharing and relaxation.

Created by Gaëtan Le Jariel in 2011 et co-directed by Aurore de Lacombe, la Boite Aux Enfants operates 25 parks throughout France, 13 of which are already under Gulli Parc license. Intended for children from 1 to 12 years-old through adventure circuits, sport activities and birthday entertainment, they also involve parents by developing parent-child bonding in fully secure environments.

With approximately 2 million visitors and a turnover of 18 million euros expected in 2024, this network of parks is set to expand more widely (in creation in shopping centers and in external growth) and to propose new attractions and event programming around Gulli's heroes.

Following finalization of the documentation, the transaction is expected to be completed in early July 2024.

