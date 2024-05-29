Au Pair USA Expands International Au Pair Program in Georgia and Other New Service Areas

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Au Pair USA, an au pair agency serving families and communities throughout the United States, is proud to announce the recent expansion of its services in Georgia and other high-demand states across the country.

As of this year, Au Pair USA is now able to provide international au pair services in 20 U.S. states and counting. These services include ongoing support for families interested in hosting an au pair, with dedicated assistance for finding an au pair and getting them settled in the States.

With 35 years of industry experience, Au Pair USA has established itself as a trusted choice for international au pair exchanges. The organization's expansion comes at a time when families in Atlanta, Georgia, and other metro areas are struggling to find flexible childcare at a reasonable cost. By opting for an au pair, families get a smart solution to this tricky problem and the assurance of loving live-in care and a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for children of all ages.

In Georgia and beyond, Au Pair USA's services can streamline the au pair exchange process and help families avoid some of the most common pitfalls and hurdles. InterExchange, Au Pair USA's parent organization, has been designated an official au pair visa sponsor by the U.S. Department of State and undertakes all screening and training on behalf of families. Other services include:

Comprehensive profile matching between host families and au pairs

In-depth interviews to ensure optimal placements

Support services for au pairs after they arrive in the U.S.

Local coordinators and dedicated local resources for host families

Monthly cultural, social, and educational events for au pairs during their stay

The cultural exchange program is done on a 12-month basis, with the option to extend at the end of the initial stay. To qualify, families must be American citizens or permanent legal residents of the U.S. Host families are required to provide au pairs with a private bedroom and meet program requirements around au pair work hours, compensation, job duties, and time off.

Those who are interested are encouraged to visit AuPairUSA.org today to sign up for a free online host family profile and schedule a meeting with an Au Pair USA Placement Specialist.

About Au Pair USA

Au Pair USA by InterExchange has been connecting U.S. host families with qualified, pre-screened international au pairs since 1989. Based out of New York City, the nationwide organization has helped provide more than 60,000 children with an unmatched cultural experience, all while supporting the needs of families as they seek out safe, reliable, and affordable in-home childcare.

For more information, please visit www.aupairusa.org.

Contact Information

Jordan Payne

jpayne@interexchange.org

SOURCE: Au Pair USA

