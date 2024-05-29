Space Engine Systems (SES), through its UK operations based out of Spaceport Cornwall (SES Ltd), has applied its aerospace technology expertise to a £1 Billion GBP ($1.27 Billion USD) challenge issued by the UK MoD linked to Hypersonic Technologies and was very recently notified that it had secured a place in the Hypersonic Technology and Capability Development Framework (HTCDF). DE&S to award contracts on £1 billion framework to develop UK's first hypersonic missile Defence Equipment Support (mod.uk). This framework will enable the rapid development of advanced hypersonic missile capabilities, and related technology, over the next 7 years. Pradeep Dass, President and CTO of Space Engine Systems noted, "We are looking forward to providing the UK MoD with innovative solutions to the complex challenge of hypersonic flight as well as being a part of the growth in the UK's industrial base in this critical sector, which we can also leverage to support a sovereign UK space launch capability. SES is also working closely with spaceport Cornwall, in the UK, by using a hangar at the spaceport for hypersonic flight testing.

SES, a Canadian leader in aerospace and space propulsion technology since 2011, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this framework due to the technology that is currently being developed in the building the Hello series of hypersonic Spaceplanes which will enable the lowest-cost transportation of payloads to space, and ultimately enable landing of humans on the Moon. This development involves the use of advanced modelling simulation technologies and techniques in building advanced airframe structures and materials to withstand the environment experience, during hypersonic travel. SES have successfully tested a multi-fuel turbo-ramjet (Dass GNX) engine that will form the basis of our propulsion solution for the Spaceplanes. We also leverage the inherent advantages of working from Spaceports on two continents (Cornwall Spaceport UK and a second Spaceport in the US) with dedicated teams working in each of the locations.

In addition to upcoming hypersonic work for the UK MoD, SES is taking orders for payload launches, suborbital, and orbital flights which are anticipated to commence in 2025 with the Hello-1 spaceplane that will transport a 550 kg payload to LEO, after the completion of flight trials of the Hello-1X Technology Demonstrator which will fly from the US, subject to regulatory approvals, in 2024. The HELLO-2 spaceplane will have the capability to deliver payloads of up to 5,500kg to LEO. SES is an AS 9100D (Aerospace) certified and Controlled Goods Program (CGP) registered company. All Hello series of spaceplanes are piloted, with an autonomous option.

SES has partnered with Graphene Innovations Manchester, UK who are pioneers in implementing Graphene technology across multiple industrial applications. Together, we are working on large, flight article extra light cryogenic metal tanks for liquid hydrogen that will minimize the effects of hydrogen embrittlement. This solution not only represents a key element of the fuel system for the Hello series of Spaceplanes, but it also represents a solution for multiple transportation applications that will be storing and using liquid hydrogen. SES has also entered a strategic service partnership with Meridian Space Command (Meridian), headquartered at Space Park Leicester. Meridian is an emerging Mission service, specializing in propelling UK space offering services and knowledge transfer in Mission Management and Operations. SES has the capability to build nearly everything in house, which is done in order to lower production costs, and meet all delivery timelines.

SES manufactures various spin-off aerospace products including thermal management systems, CRYOGENIC turbopumps, sophisticated dry running gear boxes tested up to 48 minutes of dry running, engineered high efficiency, high trust turbine engines, and the world's most efficient cryogenic heat exchanger that is able to remove approximately 10 MW of heat in less than 7.5 milliseconds.

