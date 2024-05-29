Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Unveils its Cutting-Edge Advertiser Dashboard for Effortless Campaign Monitoring

Firefly, the leading provider of mobility advertising solutions with over 13,000 car top displays across the US and over 6,000 iconic taxi top displays in NYC specifically, announces the launch of its innovative Firefly Advertiser Dashboard. Offering advertisers effortless performance monitoring & transparency, Firefly continues to enhance the mobility advertising landscape.

Real-Time Campaign Tracking

With the Firefly Advertiser Dashboard, advertisers gain instant visibility into the real-time locations of their active campaigns. Featuring heat maps across 14 major markets while also showing real-time campaign locations in NYC, the dashboard provides a comprehensive view of campaign reach and presence, delivering valuable data at a glance.

The dashboard offers intuitive campaign monitoring, allowing users to easily access total campaign heat maps for selected date ranges.

"This innovation sets a new benchmark in transparency," says Rob Levine, CRO of Firefly. "Our clients now have real-time access to the distribution and presence of their campaigns, fostering accountability and trust in campaign delivery."

Elevating Market Leading Technology

Firefly's displays are unmatched in the market, which are 20% larger than the nearest competitor and offer 80% higher resolution with glare protection. Firefly's Digital Top network revolutionizes mobility advertising with unmatched hyperlocal targeting precision, maximizing efficiency and eliminating waste. Currently, Firefly is the only digital top vendor that provides this level of street-level granularity. By leveraging advanced geo-targeting technology, Firefly tailors advertisements to specific neighborhoods or geo-fences, ensuring messages reach the right people at the right place. Firefly's sophisticated ad serving technology is able to display ads at optimal times, aligning with audience behaviors and peak engagement periods. It uses nearly 1,000 behavioral attributes combined with demographic and socio-economic data from credible partners. This dynamic, data-driven approach capitalizes on the benefits of mobility advertising, creating a high-impact, hyper-localized experience and setting a new standard in out-of-home advertising.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in vehicle advertising, delivering highly relevant experiences and content through car top/wrap and in-car displays, as well as experiential activation capabilities. By providing dynamic, contextually aware brand activations, Firefly empowers advertisers to efficiently engage consumers. Each month, Firefly's extensive network generates over 2 billion impressions through more than 50,000 advertising units spanning the United States, encompassing 14 digital car top core U.S. markets, including metro cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Miami, as well as 4 international metro markets.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Istanbul.

For more information about Firefly, please visit fireflyon.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ece Daviso

ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com