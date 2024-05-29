Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 21:38
85 Leser
Introducing Tech Life Unity, a Digital Literacy Resource

Tech Life Unity, previously Techboomers, announces its launch as a website that teaches technology users how to use popular websites & apps

ST. CATHARINES, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Steve Black announces the official launch of TechLifeUnity.com, a website and YouTube channel that teaches people how to use popular websites and apps in a clear and concise learning environment, as a rebranded website for the former Techboomers.com, which has been around since 2015.

Techboomers is Now Tech Life Unity

Techboomers is Now Tech Life Unity
Tech Life Unity (formerly Techboomers) teaches everyday tech users how to integrate technology into their lives

Techboomers has helped 200M+ people learn how to use their favorite websites and apps and learn how to make the most of them. It has helped users distinguish between safe online services and learn about where they're at risk. It has helped tech trainers and libraries across North America provide free digital literacy training to its communities. And now it has evolved into Tech Life Unity.

The new website and YouTube channel aims to unite technology with everyday life (hence Tech Life Unity), and aligns better with the vision to provide technology help for all and improve digital literacy. With brand new features on a custom-built website that enhances the learning experience, Tech Life Unity is excited to share its knowledge with tech users of all kinds - all for free.

To check it out, please visit TechLifeUnity.com, and read the website announcement article to learn more about the history of Tech Life Unity, and what changes the new website update and rebrand brings.

About Tech Life Unity

Tech Life Unity (as Techboomers) was founded in 2015 by Steve Black to be a leader in online training for websites and apps, to serve a dire need on the Internet to provide clear, step-by-step tutorials for free that users can really benefit from. With a library of over 1,000 articles, how-to guides, tutorials, tips & tricks, reviews, cost guides, safety guides, and comparisons, Tech Life Unity is an incredible source of up-to-date information about how to make sense of modern websites and apps.

Tech Life Unity Logos

Visit TechLifeUnity.com

Find Tech Life Unity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@techlifeunity/

Find Tech Life Unity on X [Twitter]: @techlifeunity

Contact

contact@techlifeunity.com

Contact Information

Kay Fleury
Head of Content & Strategy
kay@techlifeunity.com
2269299096

SOURCE: Tech Life Unity

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
