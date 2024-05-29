Ori Biotech Ltd: Ori Biotech Unveils IRO Platform at Annual International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy Conference

Innovative cell therapy manufacturing platform moving industry toward widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies

LONDON, May 29, 2024built specifically to overcome the current challenges in CGT manufacturing. The company today revealed the IRO platform at ISCT 2024 , International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy's 30th annual conference, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Manufacturing remains a critical barrier to scaling cell and gene therapies, limiting the clinical and commercial impact of this life-saving new class of therapies. It is estimated that more than 95% of patients are left without access to cell and gene therapies1. Ori has developed the IRO platform as part of their mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies.

IRO has both the flexibility needed for early process development and the ability to scale into GMP manufacturing with the same instrument, consumables, and process - delivering a seamless transition from R&D to GMP. The IRO platform automates better biology, accelerates therapy development, and enables therapy developers to scale their products' clinical and commercial impact. By reducing labor by up to 70%, reducing the cost of goods by up to 50%, cutting processing times by up to 25%, and accelerating tech transfer times from months to weeks, IRO could shave years off therapy development timelines, bringing products to patients more quickly.

"A new wave of cell and gene therapies holds immense promise for patients; however, to achieve the true clinical impact, therapies must be not only approvable but also accessible and affordable," said Jason C. Foster, CEO, Ori Biotech. "Over the last five years, we've focused on Biology First, generating best-in-class biological data from over 500 runs with ten different partners , across different cell types and protocols to demonstrate how the IRO platform can Automate Better Biology. For too long, scientists and therapy developers have had to sacrifice biological performance for automation, not anymore."

IRO automates, digitizes, and standardizes the most time-consuming and labor-intensive parts of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing workflow, empowering scientists with the flexibility and freedom to quickly optimize their processes and innovate. Ultimately, IRO aims to help organizations reach the next value inflection point more quickly and bring products to patients at scale.

"I started Ori to support and empower the scientific community to reduce the time and cost to develop and manufacture cell therapies in order to increase patient access," said Farlan Veraitch, PhD, Founder and CSO, Ori Biotech. "IRO is the first, important step on Ori's journey to develop innovations that support the heroes of cell therapy who are working so hard to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies."

About Ori Biotech

Ori is a London and Philadelphia-based manufacturing technology company on a mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. IRO®, Ori's next-generation manufacturing platform automates better biology, accelerates product development and enables therapy developers to scale their products' clinical and commercial impact by seamlessly transitioning from R&D to GMP on one platform. The promise of the innovative Ori platform is to automate cell therapy manufacturing, increasing throughput, improving quality and decreasing costs by combining proprietary hardware, consumables, software, data and analytics.

For more information, visit oribiotech.com .

