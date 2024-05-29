Standard Lithium to Attend Upcoming Industry Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE American:SLI) (FRA:S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium development company, today announced participation in the following upcoming industry conferences:



Event Benchmark Giga USA 2024, Washington DC Date June 11 - 13, 2024 Presentation "Building the Future US Supply Chain" featuring Robert Mintak, CEO and Director, June 12 - 12:10 to 1:00pm ET Additionally, a delegation from Standard Lithium and it's strategic partners will meet with federal agencies and members of Congress during Benchmark Giga USA week. Event JP Morgan 2024 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, New York City, New York Date June 17 - 18, 2024 Fireside Chat Robert Mintak, CEO and Director, June 18 - 11:30 to 12:10pm ET Investor Meetings For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your JP Morgan representative. Event Fastmarkets 16th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada Date June 24 - 27, 2024 Presentation "Arkansas Lithium - behind the scenes the Smackover opportunity", featuring Robert Mintak, CEO, June 25 - 11:50 to 12:30pm PT Mr. Mintak will be joined on his panel by representatives from Standard Lithium's strategic partners, Koch Engineered Solutions and Equinor. Senior management will also host meetings during the conference with parties interested in off-take agreements.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States. The Company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor, and streamlined permitting.

Standard Lithium aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and purification process. The Company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium brine asset, focussed in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and actively exploring promising lithium brine prospects in East Texas. Additionally, the Company is advancing the Phase 1A Project in partnership with LANXESS, a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium operates the only commercial-scale, continuously operating DLE Demonstration facility in North America. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

