Rancho Cucamonga, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced that Kevin Vassily, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Water Tower Research's Inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The conference will showcase two days of presentations by branded consumer products companies and will be hosted by Doug Lane, WTR's Head of Consumer Products, and Budd Bugatch, WTR's Head of Consumer Hardlines. The conference is complimentary to investors.

Event:

Date: WTR Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference

June 5 and June 6, 2024 iPower's Presentation: June 6, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. With these capabilities, iPower efficiently moves a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About Water Towers Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 15, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings.

