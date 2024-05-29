Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Major Contender in the Global Assessment in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services by Everest Group Research Firm

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, announces its Recruitment Solutions division is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services by the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Global Assessment for the sixth year in a row.

"We are honored to be featured as a Major Contender for the sixth year in the Peak Matrix by Everest Group," says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "Our team demonstrated resilience and agility as we continued to grow in an increasingly competitive environment, including our global expansion with existing and new clients."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. The PEAK Matrix examined 32 RPO providers by their overall RPO capability across market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Amidst this hiring flux, adaptability and consultation emerged as the currency of success, with candidates prized for their ability to navigate uncertainty," said Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "With a focus on identifying optimal talent for our client's business requirements, ensuring alignment with organizational culture and receiving this achievement once more, our teams demonstrate an ongoing commitment to fulfilling our promise of aiding organizations in recruiting and retaining top-tier candidates."

In their full report, Everest Group highlights many Engage2Excel strengths, including its proprietary CRM Tool called Recruitment Machine, and they are the only provider who offers recruitment, onboarding, recognition and engagement services. In addition, Engage2Excel supports a vast array of clients from varied industries and sizes that take advantage of its value-added services, like talent consulting and management development.

Click here to read the report that Everest Group has prepared.

Contact Information

Melissa Meunier

VP of Marketing

mmeunier@engage2excel.com

508.222.2900

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

View the original press release on newswire.com.