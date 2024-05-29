SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Exhibiting at West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders, Presenting at Lytham Partners Investor Conference

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it is participating in two national awareness opportunities this week: West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders and Lytham Partners Spring Investor Conference.

West Coast Symposium, May 30 - June 1

Palm Springs, CA - The event showcases the latest, most effective strategies for addiction treatment and behavioral health to more than 1,500 professionals in the field. SOBRsafe will be exhibiting at Booth #404. To schedule an in-person meeting with a SOBRsafe representative, please contact sale@sobrsafe.com.

"We are excited about the West Coast Symposium, as it is our true debut to the behavioral health market," stated Justin Davis, SOBRsafe Vice President - Corporate Relations. "We have established our presence with over 20 accounts signed in 2024, and this sold-out event elevates our brand and technology to an entirely new level. Many of our customers will be in attendance, and sharing their SOBRsafe experiences within this tightly-knit community. After successfully securing early adopters, this is our next step toward achieving broad industry awareness of our technology."

Lytham Partners Investment Conference, May 30

Virtual - SOBRsafe CEO Dave Gandini will participate in a webcasted presentation that will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR@sobrsafe.com

