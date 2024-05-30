All Home Care Matters: "The Senior Care Influencer" Lance A. Slatton & The Caregiver's Journal Podcast Welcomes Two Highly Respected Voices to the Show

The Caregiver's Journal, a popular podcast that launched in January 2024 and is produced and directed by All Home Care Matters Media in Michigan, is adding two highly respected and influential voices to the show with the addition of Cindy Hardin-Weiss (MSPT) and Christina Hardin-Weiss (MS/SLP).

AECorner Co-founders Cindy and Christina, will join original host Lance A. Slatton, a case manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia, Mich., and one of the leading voices in long-term care issues, challenges and information for caregivers, professionals, agencies, families and individuals.

The Caregiver's Journal shares the caregiving experiences, stories, and wisdom of family caregivers and shines a spotlight on the stories of family caregivers from around the world. The program also builds connections within the caregiving community, provides family caregivers a platform to share their valuable experiences and reduces the sense of isolation often experienced during a caregiving journey.

Cindy and Christina established AECorner in 2015 with the goal of raising awareness of adaptive equipment and providing resources for safe aging at home. Their website (AECorner.com) is a trusted platform for families seeking tools and techniques to navigate caregiving challenges and their new collaboration with Slatton on The Caregiver's Journal podcast further amplifies their mission. Together, they share their passion and knowledge, aiming to empower caregivers on a broader scale.

"We're excited to be co-hosting the Caregiver's Journal podcast along with Lance A. Slatton from All Home Care Matters," said the Hardin-Weiss'. "The three of us share a passion for empowering caregivers."

Slatton, author of the recently published, "The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregivers' Guide," said he is "fortunate and excited" to partner with Cindy and Christina on The Caregiver's Journal.

"Cindy and Christina have a very strong reputation in the care sector as being doers and for bringing resources and products to family caregiver's across the country," said Slatton, who also hosts All Home Care Matters, an award-winning and ground-breaking YouTube program.

"When I am asked what we look for in a partner my answer is always someone that is making a positive and impactful difference in the lives of others, and when using that formula it was an easy decision to work alongside Cindy and Christina and to welcome them as partners on The Caregiver's Journal."

Slatton added that the goal of All Home Care Matters and The Caregiver's Journal is to help share resources, discussions, and support to the over 54 million family caregivers in the United States who work tirelessly to care for their loved ones and need to realize they are not alone.

And AECorner's story is a testament to that goal and the transformative power of a simple conversation. It highlights Cindy and Christina's unwavering commitment to empowering caregivers and their belief that with the right resources, families can achieve their cherished goal of keeping loved ones safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes.

Find The Caregiver's Journal on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or any other major podcast platform.

About Enriched Life Home Care Services / All Home Care Matters

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia has been named the No. 1 home care company in Michigan the last two years by Top Rated Local. ELHCS provides care for people throughout southeastern Michigan. In May 2020, ELHCS launched All Home Care Matters, a YouTube program focused on long-term care issues. The show, hosted by Lance A. Slatton CSCM, has more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads. The show also was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts). Visit the official YouTube channel at or listen to the show on Apple Podcast and visit the official website for Lance A. Slatton at https://www.lanceaslatton.com

About Cindy and Christina Hardin-Weiss

Cindy graduated in 1992 with a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from Washington University in St Louis. The majority of her career has been spent in Home Healthcare. She is passionate about helping people maintain their independence, especially when it makes a difference in their ability to remain in their homes. Christina graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Master's degree in Communication Disorders & Science. She spent most of her career treating patients in skilled nursing facilities and enjoys working with individuals who have dementia and educating their families. For more information on AECorner, go to their website (aecorner.com): YouTube; Facebook; or Instagram

