Hendersonville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Alan Murrell, President of Hornet Corporation and winner of the prestigious Oil Boom Maker award, announces a new oil discovery in Tennessee.

The MJ Robbins Unit #2B, permitted as #13315, is situated in the heart of an oil-rich area of Tennessee, where Hornet continues to contribute to United States energy independence. Hornet Corporation consistently demonstrates its strong commitment to the local communities and its investing partners in a joint team effort to make the most of every opportunity.

Hornet Corporation is a privately owned oil and gas exploration and development company based in Hendersonville, TN. The company employs a multifaceted approach to developing oil and gas wells in the Appalachian Basin.

Hornet Corporation was established almost two decades ago to explore and develop domestic oil and gas production in the United States, with a primary focus on the Appalachian Basin. The company and its affiliates have reported thousands of acres under lease throughout the Appalachian Basin.

Murrell explained that when the new oil, well known as the Robbins Unit #2B, was initially drilled, it had very little oil. However, Hornet opted to conduct a stimulation procedure on the well after an in-depth geological analysis of the hole. This strategy isn't uncommon for Hornet. In fact, the company had conducted a similar stimulation procedure when the Donnie Ray #1 well, permit #12536, came in, flowing over 200 barrels per day.

Murrell, who has nearly three decades of experience in the oil industry, stated, "We are known for being aggressive in the oil patch. It seems some operators give up once a well is drilled if it doesn't come in like gangbusters." However, drilling for oil is only part of the process. Murrell and Hornet Corporation make sure they evaluate every hole, post-drilling, to see if drilled locations have the characteristics they've seen in the past, which, according to him, are indicative of being near big oil production.

Murrell stated, "If we have those same characteristics in a well, then we are going to take every step, including conducting a stimulation procedure, to turn a hole into a productive well."

Hornet noted that after it treated the Robbins Unit #2B, the possible well came back flowing oil. Hornet is placing the new well on pump and will begin production.

Based on prior research, Hornet Corp has had success finding larger Murfreesboro oil wells, especially when the formation has been established as a producer in an area.

Hornet has leased a large block of land around its Robbins well in anticipation of this oil play spreading out. Murrell explained why the close-by historic finds are important factors in Hornet's next step and pointed out while in the field and on his maps that southwest of the Robbins area lies the Oak Grove Oil Field. This oil field had numerous wells in the Murfreesboro Formation, including the Linda Brown #3, which has yielded over 84,000 barrels of oil, proving the applicable and significant similarities of previous discoveries.

There were also productive wells in this field from the Stones River Formation. North of the Oak Grove Oil Field is the Miller Mountain Oil Field, which contains many wells, including the prolific Stones River producer Wayne Brown #3, with a cumulative production of 274,000 barrels of oil. Significantly, Murrell pointed out, "Next to our new Robbins well, we previously hit another well that produces oil from the Stones River Formation. We have now hit oil in 3 distinct formations in the immediate vicinity of this new Robbins well."

With oil prices hovering near $80 per barrel, Hornet has positioned itself to increase drilling activities in the area and throughout the Appalachian Basin. This means Murrell and Hornet are well prepared if this does trend out and develop into an oil field. After many industries encountered supply chain issues from the pandemic, Hornet Corporation established its own oil field supply yard and storage yards. Another stable block Murrell put into place to ensure that Hornet has the necessary equipment on hand to not only get their wells drilled, but they can equip them and put them into production in a timely manner.

Murrell said, "We are a bit old school in that we like to take a hands-on approach to each aspect of the oil business. With our extensive lease holdings near this new well, I'm excited to see how many wells we will have pumping in the area in the near future."

Hornet Corporation is recognized for its distinctive black and gold painted pumpjacks and tanks, which are likely spotted during a drive through the Appalachian Basin. The future of Hornet Corporation and its discoveries will unfold over time as the company remains dedicated to pursuing significant oil finds like Wayne Brown. Murrell concluded, "The only way to find out is to drill, and I can only make one guarantee: we are going to drill."

