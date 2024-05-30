Iqbal Khan named President UBS Asia-Pacific in addition to Co-President Global Wealth Management (GWM)

Rob Karofsky named President UBS Americas and Co-President GWM

George Athanasopoulos and Marco Valla become Co-Presidents of the Investment Bank and join UBS Group Executive Board (GEB)

Damian Vogel to succeed Christian Bluhm as Group Chief Risk Officer and join GEB

Stefan Seiler, Head Group Human Resources and Corporate Services, to expand remit to include Group Communications and Branding

Edmund Koh to become Regional Chair Asia-Pacific

Naureen Hassan and Ulrich Körner to retire from UBS

The next significant milestones in UBS's integration of Credit Suisse are the merger of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) and Credit Suisse AG, which takes place on 31 May 2024, and the move to a single Intermediate Holding Company in the United States in June. Their completion is another critical step in our integration journey and enables us to further harness the power of the combined organization. As we progress on pursuing our long-term ambitions, it is crucial that we increase our focus on sustainable, strategic growth, especially in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

To execute on short- and long-term priorities, UBS announces the following changes to its Group Executive Board (GEB), which are subject to final regulatory approval and effective 1 July 2024 except where otherwise noted:

UBS Group CEO Sergio P. Ermotti comments: "Since acquiring Credit Suisse last year, we have continued to deliver on our integration priorities while staying close to our clients, positioning us well for future growth. I would like to thank Christian Bluhm, Edmund Koh, Ulrich Körner and Naureen Hassan for their exceptional contributions to the firm over the years, especially during this period of change. The appointments to the Group Executive Board we are announcing today will allow us to continue to progress on our integration journey and realize the expected synergies and efficiencies, while putting even more emphasis on our long-term priorities and growth prospects, particularly in the Americas and Asia-Pacific."

