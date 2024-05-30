Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio announces appointment of new Chief Sales Officer, Rahul Arora

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio") - a leading end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector - today announces the appointment of Rahul Arora as its new Chief Sales Officer. This move further strengthens Azentio's leadership team as Arora spearheads sales expansion and growth in alignment with the company's vision.

Speaking on his new role, Arora said, "I am excited to be joining the team at Azentio as Chief Sales Officer as they drive the future of transforming businesses through technology in the BFSI sector. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working alongside our talented sales team to grow revenues and continue to expand our market presence. I am confident in the outstanding business value Azentio's products can deliver to our customers and am committed to building deep customer engagements and building for future growth."

Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Rahul to Azentio as our Chief Sales Officer. His expertise and background in managing and growing sales functions globally coupled with his in-depth knowledge of our key markets make him an ideal fit for this role. I see Arora's extensive experience in new business development, crafting customer relationships, and dedication to execution as playing a pivotal role in the future growth of Azentio."

With over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Arora has championed several key customer initiatives as well as built the go-to-market strategies needed for targeting industry specific business opportunities. In his previous role at Trellix (McAfee Enterprise + FireEye) as their first Managing Director for South Asia, he was instrumental in building exceptional pipeline growth, ensuring solid sales execution, and driving customer relationships to achieve sustainable growth.

About Azentio Software

Azentio Software, incorporated in 2020 at Singapore, has been carved out of 3i Infotech, Candela Labs, Beyontec Technologies and Path Solutions. Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for customers in banking, financial services and insurance verticals. Azentio has over 800 customers in more than 60 countries, with a team of over 2,300 employees across offices in 12 countries (and growing) globally and is wholly owned by Funds advised by Apax Partners.

