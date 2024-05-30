Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:02 Uhr
1,668 Euro
-0,020
-1,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
30.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 98,829 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     33,829 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7300     GBP1.4680 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6820     GBP1.4340 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7020     GBP1.4472

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,682,502 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,787      1.7180        XDUB     08:18:26      00028945783TRDU1 
887       1.7180        XDUB     08:18:26      00028945782TRDU1 
2,039      1.7300        XDUB     08:36:15      00028946004TRDU1 
606       1.7220        XDUB     09:16:53      00028946351TRDU1 
3,732      1.7220        XDUB     09:16:53      00028946350TRDU1 
2,087      1.7200        XDUB     10:02:32      00028946569TRDU1 
130       1.7200        XDUB     10:02:32      00028946568TRDU1 
1,917      1.7200        XDUB     10:02:32      00028946570TRDU1 
2,214      1.7140        XDUB     10:26:53      00028946693TRDU1 
2,153      1.7020        XDUB     11:20:31      00028946995TRDU1 
2,140      1.7020        XDUB     11:20:31      00028946994TRDU1 
2,260      1.7020        XDUB     11:20:31      00028946993TRDU1 
1,112      1.7020        XDUB     12:20:52      00028947281TRDU1 
397       1.7020        XDUB     12:20:52      00028947280TRDU1 
393       1.7020        XDUB     12:20:52      00028947279TRDU1 
183       1.7020        XDUB     12:20:52      00028947278TRDU1 
2,219      1.7020        XDUB     12:20:52      00028947277TRDU1 
1,438      1.7020        XDUB     12:54:22      00028947415TRDU1 
1,834      1.7020        XDUB     13:07:44      00028947442TRDU1 
214       1.7020        XDUB     13:07:44      00028947441TRDU1 
644       1.7020        XDUB     13:07:44      00028947440TRDU1 
787       1.6960        XDUB     14:08:19      00028947936TRDU1 
1,000      1.6960        XDUB     14:08:27      00028947937TRDU1 
2,315      1.6960        XDUB     14:18:27      00028947980TRDU1 
4,719      1.6960        XDUB     14:18:27      00028947979TRDU1 
54        1.6960        XDUB     14:18:27      00028947978TRDU1 
2,109      1.6960        XDUB     14:18:27      00028947977TRDU1 
2,598      1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948163TRDU1 
808       1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948168TRDU1 
283       1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948167TRDU1 
1,263      1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948166TRDU1 
143       1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948165TRDU1 
1,600      1.6940        XDUB     14:57:23      00028948164TRDU1 
2,436      1.6920        XDUB     15:12:48      00028948580TRDU1 
2,051      1.6940        XDUB     15:42:09      00028949227TRDU1 
2,467      1.6940        XDUB     15:42:09      00028949226TRDU1 
421       1.6840        XDUB     16:18:00      00028950120TRDU1 
1,482      1.6840        XDUB     16:18:04      00028950122TRDU1 
485       1.6840        XDUB     16:18:05      00028950127TRDU1 
426       1.6840        XDUB     16:18:05      00028950126TRDU1 
195       1.6840        XDUB     16:18:05      00028950125TRDU1 
1,165      1.6840        XDUB     16:18:05      00028950124TRDU1 
49        1.6840        XDUB     16:18:05      00028950123TRDU1 
1,478      1.6820        XDUB     16:21:58      00028950275TRDU1 
1,682      1.6860        XDUB     16:26:39      00028950415TRDU1 
598       1.6860        XDUB     16:26:39      00028950414TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,463      1.4680        XLON     08:36:15      00028946002TRDU1 
2,940      1.4680        XLON     08:36:15      00028946003TRDU1 
1,442      1.4580        XLON     10:02:51      00028946571TRDU1 
1,082      1.4580        XLON     10:02:51      00028946572TRDU1 
2,489      1.4520        XLON     10:27:46      00028946700TRDU1 
1,160      1.4460        XLON     13:09:04      00028947454TRDU1 
422       1.4460        XLON     13:09:04      00028947455TRDU1 
84        1.4460        XLON     13:09:04      00028947456TRDU1 
800       1.4460        XLON     13:09:04      00028947457TRDU1 
406       1.4420        XLON     13:10:55      00028947474TRDU1 
197       1.4420        XLON     13:10:55      00028947475TRDU1 
1,978      1.4420        XLON     13:10:55      00028947476TRDU1 
2,538      1.4420        XLON     13:10:55      00028947477TRDU1 
1,000      1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947984TRDU1 
958       1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947985TRDU1 
54        1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947986TRDU1 
650       1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947987TRDU1 
2,293      1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947988TRDU1 
155       1.4400        XLON     14:18:40      00028947989TRDU1 
271       1.4420        XLON     15:22:14      00028948641TRDU1 
273       1.4420        XLON     15:22:14      00028948642TRDU1 
823       1.4420        XLON     15:22:14      00028948643TRDU1 
1,321      1.4420        XLON     15:22:14      00028948644TRDU1 
1,504      1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949244TRDU1 
133       1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949245TRDU1 
2,159      1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949246TRDU1 
1,600      1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949247TRDU1 
6        1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949248TRDU1 
48        1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949249TRDU1 
36        1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949250TRDU1 
67        1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949251TRDU1 
2        1.4400        XLON     15:42:28      00028949252TRDU1 
609       1.4340        XLON     16:24:37      00028950339TRDU1 
295       1.4340        XLON     16:24:37      00028950340TRDU1 
1,571      1.4340        XLON     16:24:37      00028950341TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  324661 
EQS News ID:  1914047 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914047&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
