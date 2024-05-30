FluoGuide A/S Publishes Interim Report for the Period January - March 2024

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) Copenhagen, Denmark, 30 May 2024 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January - 31 March 2024. The Q1 report is available as an attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period and posted a net loss of DKK 7,521 thousand (DKK 9,535 thousand) for the period 1 January to 31 March 2024. The financial result for the period is in line with the Company's development plans.

The total number of shares as of March 31, 2024, amounted to 12,208,384 shares. The total number of shares as of March 31, 2023, amounted to 11,814,500 shares. The average number of shares in Q1 2024 amounted to 12,208,384 shares.

KEY FIGURES Q1 24 Q1 23 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 2023 DKK thousand 1-Jan-24 1-Jan-23 1-Jan-24 1-Jan-23 1-Jan-23 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-23 Net Revenue - - - - - Income before interest and tax (EBIT) -8,345 -11,645 -8,345 -11,645 -43,924 Net result for the period -7,521 -9,535 -7,521 -9,535 -38,377 Cash and bank 10,683 16,269 10,683 16,269 21,668 Solvency ratio (%) 29% 82% 29% 82% 43% Result per share (DKK) -0.62 -0.81 -0.62 -0.81 -3.22

HIGHLIGHTS DURING Q1:

FluoGuide provides strategic update and outlines development plans towards commercialization of FG001

FluoGuide enters collaboration within robot assisted head & neck cancer surgery with Intuitive Surgical, a world leading robotic-assisted surgery company

Two new board members, Donna Haire (regulatory profile) and Roger Gunnarsson (financial profile)

HIGHLIGHTS AFTER Q1

FluoGuide selects laser system for photothermal cancer therapy with FG001

"FluoGuide published a collaboration with Intuitive Surgical in head & neck surgery which on top of the three positive clinical study phase II results published last year supports our long-term objective of improving the outcome for patients with cancer." says Morten Albrechtsen, CEO at FluoGuide.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

+45 24 25 62 66,

ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide is a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to enhance surgical accuracy by illuminating cancer cells intraoperatively using fluorescent light, which binds to the uPAR receptor, widely expressed in most solid cancer types. It is anticipated that FG001 will decrease both the incidence of local recurrence after surgery and surgical complications, improving cancer treatment and outcomes for patients, while also reducing healthcare costs. Moreover, FluoGuide's technology platform may also be utilized for photothermal therapy (PTT), which kills cancer cells through heating them with the use of near-infrared light. A technique that spares healthy surrounding tissue from damage, offering a direct therapeutic effect of FG001, further benefiting patients undergoing cancer surgery.

FluoGuide is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker symbol "FLUO." For more information about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events, visit www.fluoguide.com

