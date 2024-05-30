ORYZON GENOMICS

The European Commission has selected Oryzon to support a new healthcare initiative furthering innovation in the region. As an associated partner of the recently announced Med4Cure initiative, Oryzon will focus on the validation of experimental epigenetic agents under a project termed VANDAM. We view this as another external endorsement of Oryzon's robust position in epigenetics, seeking to address areas of unmet need. This collaboration opens up the potential for Oryzon along with the other two dozen selected participants to potentially access more than €6bn in funding and follows on the heels of several other notable collaborations, including the CRADA agreement with the National Cancer Institute for SCLC, the NET trial with the Fox Chase Cancer Center and the EVOLUTION trial with the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...