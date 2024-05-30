Researchers at the Delft University of Technology have designed an optical filter for the thermal management of IBC photovoltaic modules. The proposed technology can reportedly reduce the cell operating temperature by up to 2. 5 C and extend the lifetime of a PV module by up to 2?years. Scientists at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have designed a simplified optical filter for the passive thermal management of interdigitated back-contact (IBC) photovoltaic panels. "The proposed design is tailored to IBC solar cells. However, the technology approach can be applied to any solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...