Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Today, etaily, the Philippines-headquartered e-commerce solutions provider, announces its expansion into Singapore. etaily brings its next-generation digital commerce enablement expertise. This expansion will extend etaily's capabilities to brands based in Singapore and solidify its international footprint. This comes at the heels of etaily raising its Series A of $17.8-million USD at the end of 2023.

etaily plans to roll out its full suite of digital commerce managed services, including etaily BrandSuite, its brand commerce management solution; etaily Studios, its live streaming solution; and etaily Society, its influencer network, all powered by its powerful e-commerce management platform, etaily Clarity. This all-in-one solution offers advanced business data insights, omni digital content management, and automated demand and supply planning capabilities, designed to enhance operational excellence for brands.

To support its expansion, etaily established a local team in Singapore focused on cultivating and expanding domestic networks that encompass brands, creators, e-commerce platforms, and logistics networks. From the outset, businesses in Singapore can access etaily's extensive local networks across the APAC region through its various solutions.

Alexander Friedhoff, founder and CEO of etaily commented: "Singapore is a vibrant and bustling city open for business 24/7. We look forward to empowering brands based in Singapore while widening our regional network," Friedhoff remarked. "We are ready to meet the demands of the Singaporean population for brands that are already available locally, as well as bringing in new brands-either from etaily's ecosystem or brands developed by etaily's BrandLabs unit."

At the heart of etaily's operations lies its robust infrastructure, designed to cater to every facet of digital commerce touchpoints, ranging from pureplay marketplaces to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand apps and websites, hyperlocal and instant commerce channels, and social commerce platforms. Complementing this infrastructure is etaily's comprehensive suite of services, covering brand and channel management, performance marketing, creative solutions, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment, as well as advanced technology offerings.

etaily's flagship platform, Clarity, serves as a central hub for businesses, seamlessly connecting to major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada. It integrates with advertising platforms like Google, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as proprietary systems for conversational commerce and international shipping. Clarity empowers users to analyze and manage their operations across diverse platforms via a single interface, offering scalability and efficiency in digital commerce. Moreover, it facilitates the cross-border expansion for Singapore-based businesses into international markets.

etaily Clarity revolutionizes task management with its real-time data visibility, automated product listing, and AI-driven demand and supply planning modules. These features significantly enhance the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of e-commerce operations, enabling businesses to focus more on business growth and strategy.

etaily recently secured a $17.8-million USD Series A funding round, aimed at scaling its end-to-end e-commerce entry platform for brands. This funding is poised to fuel the company's efforts to enhance consumer and merchant engagement across Southeast Asia. Headquartered in the Philippines, etaily has established itself as a pivotal gateway for brands seeking to expand their online footprint in the region.



About etaily

etaily provides comprehensive e-commerce solutions that enable and empower growth through end-to-end services in technology, operations, brand, and data capabilities. Since its inception in 2020, etaily has become the go-to partner for big brands across Southeast Asia. With certifications from marketplaces like Lazada and Shopee, etaily is well-positioned to grow an e-commerce business. For more information about etaily and its comprehensive e-commerce solutions, visit www.etaily.com.

