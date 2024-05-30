Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Holbek has joined the Company as Head of the Technical Advisory Board.

Highlights

Founding member of Copper Mountain Mining Corp (Copper Mountain) which is contiguous to the Company's Copper Dome project (Copper Dome)

Served as VP Exploration for Copper Mountain from 2006 to 2022

Over 40 years of experience in geology, mineral exploration, resource estimation and mine development

Directed exploration resulting in the discovery and/or development of copper-gold porphyry deposits

Authored numerous, published scientific papers on a variety of mineral deposits

Mr. Holbek commented: "I am excited to be involved with a new emerging junior resource company that is exploring for a copper-gold porphyry deposit. Copper Dome has great potential and I understand the geology very well given its location next to Copper Mountain. I am looking forward to working closely with the technical team and delivering an effective and efficient exploration program with the objective of discovery."

Mr. Holbek graduated in 1980 from The University of British Columbia with a B.Sc. in 1980 and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology (1988) and has more than 40 years of experience in geology, mineral exploration, resource estimation, and mine-development. He has directed exploration resulting in the discovery and/or development of epithermal gold, volcanogenic massive sulphide, nickel, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. As a founding member of Copper Mountain Mining Corp., where he served as VP-Exploration, he directed exploration, estimated resources and reserves, and assisted in the mine development and subsequent operations from 2006 to 2022.

From 2001 to 2006 he served as VP Exploration for Western Keltic Mines and Blackstone Ventures working on the development and discovery of VMS and Nickel deposits. He served as VP-Exploration for Atna Resources Ltd. for six years, working in the Yukon and Chile, and prior to that as Exploration Manager and mine geologist for Princeton Mining Ltd. From 1984 to 1993 he was employed as senior exploration geologist for Esso Minerals Canada and subsequently, Homestake Canada Ltd.

Mr. Holbek has also authored numerous, published scientific papers on a variety of mineral deposits.

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "We are very fortunate to be adding Mr. Holbek as Head of our Technical Advisory Board. His knowledge of the Copper Dome/Copper Mountain geology is truly exceptional and further strengthens our exploration planning, execution and outcome."

About Canada One

Canda One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

The Company also announces it has terminated the Abitibi East and Nellie option agreement, first announced October 18, 2023. There are no outstanding liabilities or obligations associated with the termination.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at ir@strategixir.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

